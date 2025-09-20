Russia’s Progress-93 Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Docks with International Space Station

Russia's Progress-93 cargo spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS) on September 13, 2025 and delivered critically needed supplies for the crew. The freighter was loaded with some 2.8 tons of food, propellant and supplies when it docked at the station's Zvezda command module at 1:23 p.m. EDT. The ship provided supplies, including food, water, clothes and spare parts for maintenance. It also ferried fuel for orbital adjustments to keep the ISS on its steady path around Earth.

Cargo details and mission purpose

Onboard, in addition to basic requisites, were also hardware and supplies for various experiments, including physics, biology, and space technology. Every Progress flight is also built to support human life daily.

Launch and docking timeline

Launched on Sept. 11 aboard a Soyuz rocket, the Progress-93 spacecraft took off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome. It automatically docked with the station after two days of precisely choreographed manoeuvres. The successful docking again showed the precision and reliability of Russia's long-running Progress program.

Station status and other vehicles

The ISS, when the spacecraft arrived, was already home to an eclectic array of spacecraft, including a separate Progress freighter, SpaceX Dragon capsule and Soyuz crew ship, alongside one more Crew Dragon capsule. Together, they represent the planets' worth of work it will take to get human space travellers ready for long-duration missions to the stars.

Future and operational impacts

The Progress-93 will dock at the station for roughly six months. Once its payload is depleted and the waste it carries has been loaded, it will undock and safely burn up in Earth's atmosphere. These types of missions show that we haven't stopped the logistics train that keeps humans in space.