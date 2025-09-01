Technology News
English Edition

ISS Crew Studies Bone Loss and Brain Adaptation to Safeguard Astronaut Health

ISS crew studies bone and brain health, spacesuit safety, and eye scans while preparing for the next Cygnus cargo resupply mission.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 September 2025 21:44 IST
ISS Crew Studies Bone Loss and Brain Adaptation to Safeguard Astronaut Health

Photo Credit: NASA

Expedition 73 studied bone loss, brain, eyes & suit safety on ISS while prepping for next cargo launch

Highlights
  • Astronauts study bone stem cells to counter space-induced bone loss
  • Brain adaptation research uses VR to study balance in microgravity
  • Crew tests spacesuit jetpacks, eye scans, and captures Earth imagery
Advertisement

ISS Experiments Conclude, Bone and Brain Studies Continue – The Expedition 73 crew worked towards several new goals throughout this week to maintain astronaut health in a weightless environment. NASA astronaut Jonny Kim studied bone stem cells to explore the molecular basis of bone deterioration during space travel, while Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov investigated how the brain adapts to weightlessness using virtual reality. In the interim, the astronauts checked spacesuit safety features, scanned their eyes with ultrasound and snapped pictures of Earth's landscapes, all of which will help make future human missions safer and more enduring in space.

Protecting Astronaut Health Through Space Science

As per NASA, bone strength and health are a concern in space because astronauts lose bone mass at a rate faster than when ageing on Earth's surface. To combat this, Kim grew bone stem cell samples inside the Kibo laboratory's Life Science Glovebox.

His research is about protecting skeletal systems in orbit and could provide insights to treat bone diseases on Earth as well. In the meantime, Platonov's new research into brain changes in microgravity focuses on balance and spatial navigation, and could eventually benefit the training of astronauts for long-duration missions in space.

Preparing for Future Missions with Research and Resupply

Astronaut Zena Cardman of NASA was inside the Quest airlock Tuesday afternoon, testing spacesuit jetpacks that could be used to help spacewalkers safely get back to the space station if they were to become accidentally untethered.

She also held canisters to remove carbon dioxide. Cardman Ulater teamed up with astronauts Mike Fincke and Kimiya Yui for ultrasound eye scans, while doctors on Earth disrupted them periodically to follow changes to the optic nerve, lens and cornea in near real-time.

While aboard the orbiting laboratory, Commander Sergey Ryzhikov serviced the Zvezda module's ventilation system and remotely took images of Australian and South American landmarks. Cosmonaut Alexey Zubritsky took navigation gear out of the Progress 92 resupply ship, then joined Platonov for an educational video filming an experiment on motion in space.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ISS, NASA, Roscosmos, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Acer TravelLite Essential Series With 14-Inch Display, AMD and Intel CPU Options Launched in India
Binance Lists Donald Trump-Linked WLFI Token; to Be Traded on Three Blockchains

Related Stories

ISS Crew Studies Bone Loss and Brain Adaptation to Safeguard Astronaut Health
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Series Overview: Definitely a Flagship Choice for Gamers Under Rs. 40,000
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced
  3. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Offers Announced Ahead of September 5 Debut
  4. Acer TravelLite Essential Series Debuts in India With 14-Inch Display
  5. Saiyaara is All Set to Stream on This OTT Platform in September
  6. Poco C85 With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio G81-Ultra SoC Debuts at This Price
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin Soon; Bank Discounts Revealed
  8. Xiaomi 16 Series Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  9. New Apple Watches Set to Arrive Next Week; Here's What to Expect
  10. Honor X7d 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 6.77-Inch Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. ISS Crew Studies Bone Loss and Brain Adaptation to Safeguard Astronaut Health
  2. ESA’s JUICE Probe Uses Venus Flyby to Stay on Track for Jupiter’s Icy Moons
  3. Saiyaara OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda-Starring Blockbuster Film Online
  4. NASA Unveils Plans for Lunar Nuclear Reactor by 2030 Amid Rising Moon Race
  5. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release is Here: All the Details about This Vikrant Massey Starrer
  6. The Bads of Bollywood OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Bobby Deol-Starring Series Online
  7. Xiaomi 16 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Be First Phones With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC
  8. Google’s Chief Scientist Jeff Dean Says He Does Not Like to Talk About AGI
  9. Acer TravelLite Essential Series With 14-Inch Display, AMD and Intel CPU Options Launched in India
  10. Poco C85 Launched With MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »