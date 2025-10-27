Technology News
English Edition

Researchers Use AI to Predict Storm Surges Faster and More Accurately

AI models trained on decades of data predict hurricane storm surges in minutes, offering faster, accurate warnings.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 October 2025 22:03 IST
Researchers Use AI to Predict Storm Surges Faster and More Accurately

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

AI storm surge models predict floods in minutes, outpacing old methods and offering faster early warnings

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • AI predicts coastal flooding in minutes, not hours
  • Models trained on decades of storm data and simulations
  • Faster, detailed warnings as sea levels continue to rise
Advertisement

Walls of ocean water, storm surges, which are forced onshore by storms, threaten the coast more and more. Sea-level rise caused by climate implies that current surges begin at a higher level (approximately 8 inches above 1900 and up to 1-8 feet above 2100) and floods are aggravated. Hurricanes have been very destructive in the U.S. with a damage of more than 1.5 trillion most of which is surge damage. Good predictions are essential: they will provide individuals with time to escape and government officials with time to act.

AI-Powered Storm Surge Forecasting

According to researches, current forecasts use physics-based models (such as NOAA's ADCIRC) that divide the coast into a grid. High-resolution runs can take many hours on supercomputers. Researchers now train machine-learning models on past storms and simulation outputs to serve as fast “surrogates”. These AI networks use storm data (wind, pressure) to predict surge levels quickly. Neural-net forecasts often match or exceed traditional models in accuracy. Scientists even train AI on synthetic hurricane data so it can handle rare or extreme scenarios. The result: surge predictions in minutes instead of hours.

Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

The payoff is faster, life-saving warnings. AI-driven models could churn out flood maps at street-level detail in minutes, showing what will flood. Researchers are even teaching AI to assess hurricane damage from photos, filling data gaps. Already, AI tools are being integrated into operational forecasts to complement traditional models. As more data feed these systems, experts say coastal communities can expect even faster, more detailed storm warnings in the future — a crucial edge as climate change fuels stronger storms and higher seas.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Climate Change, AI, Hurricanes, Storm Surge, Disaster Preparedness, Coastal Flooding
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Periscope, 50-Megapixel Main Cameras: See Expected Specifications
Moto X70 Air India Launch Seemingly Teased: Here Are Some Confirmed Specifications, Price Range

Related Stories

Researchers Use AI to Predict Storm Surges Faster and More Accurately
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. OnePlus Ace 6 Launches in China; May Debut Globally as OnePlus 15R
  3. Moto X70 Air Launch Teased for India: Price, Specifications Expected
  4. Vivo X300 Series May Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications Leak, Series Launch May Be Staggered
  6. Lava Shark 2 4G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  7. OnePlus 15 Will Offer These 10 Upgrades Over Its Predecessor
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  9. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Pack Largest Battery Among 'Ultra' Models
  10. Bharat Taxi Launch: What You Must Know About Govt-Backed Uber, Ola Rival
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Use AI to Predict Storm Surges Faster and More Accurately
  2. Accused Now Streaming On OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Movie Online
  3. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing
  4. Madras High Court Recognises Crypto as Property: What This Means for Indian Investors
  5. Google Introduces Vibe Coding to Its AI Studio, Lets Users Create AI Apps With Text Prompts
  6. Vivo X300 Series Tipped to Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  7. Moto X70 Air India Launch Seemingly Teased: Here Are Some Confirmed Specifications, Price Range
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Periscope, 50-Megapixel Main Cameras: See Expected Specifications
  9. OnePlus Ace 6 With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Feature a Periscope Telephoto Lens, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »