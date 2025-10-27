Google is introducing vibe coding capability to its AI Studio platform. Now, developers can simply share their artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app idea in natural language text, and the chatbot will write the code for the app and share a preview of the same. With this major push for vibe coding, the Mountain View-based tech giant has also made its Veo 3 video generation model and the Nano Banana image editing model available to developers. Interestingly, users can also send the app for deployment directly from the platform.

Google AI Studio Embraces Vibe Coding

Vibe coding, a pop culture term for AI-assisted coding, has gained popularity in recent days. In simple terms, the software-development style puts the developer in the shoes of an orchestrator while the AI system does the hard work of writing the code. The human mainly focuses on describing the idea clearly, making iterative changes via text prompts, and sharing natural language feedback.

One of the main reasons why vibe coding has gained popularity is that it has lowered the barrier to entry in software development. The speed of code generation has also resulted in many major corporations, including Google itself, opting for vibe coding in its workplace.

Now, the tech giant is bringing the capability to all the developers who use the Google AI Studio. Users can generate AI-powered apps of their choice with simple prompts, and can also develop multimodal apps by leveraging Veo 3 and Nano Banana.

Underneath the simplicity is the complex algorithm of the AI Studio that automatically understands the context and the intent of the user to connect the right AI models and application programming interfaces (APIs) to let the coding development occur. There is also an “I'm Feeling Lucky” button that generates a random app to act as a point of inspiration for developers.

Google has also added a revamped App Gallery that acts as a visual library of what is possible with the Gemini chatbot. Users can check project ideas, preview them, learn from starter code, and remix apps into their own creations. Notably, while AI Studio does have a free quota, in case a developer hits it, they can add their API key to continue app development via Vibe coding.