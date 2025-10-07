Technology News
NASA’s Juno Probe Faces Silence as Mission Ends Amid Government Shutdown

NASA’s Juno spacecraft, which has revealed Jupiter’s hidden depths since 2016, faces an uncertain fate after its mission extension expired amid a government shutdown.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 October 2025 23:00 IST
NASA's Juno Probe Faces Silence as Mission Ends Amid Government Shutdown

Photo Credit: NASA

Juno falls silent around Jupiter as shutdown clouds mission’s fate

Highlights
  • Juno’s mission extension ended on Sept. 30, 2025
  • Shutdown halts NASA updates on probe’s condition
  • Juno revealed Jupiter’s storms, rings, and moon flybys
The Juno spacecraft, which has been performing rounds around Jupiter and is managed by NASA since the year 2016, could have silently left the mission two years ago, but nobody can confirm yet whether it is switched off. Its most recent extension is due to expire on September 30, 2025, and at the same time a U.S. government shutdown. The outcome: the future of the probe is uncertain as statements are suppressed with funds locked away.

Mission Extensions and Scientific Achievement

According to NASA, the Juno was expected to take 20 months of mission originally but the mission has exceeded its expected limits to the point of its most recent extension to September 2025. During its lifetime, Juno has explored the deepest interior of Jupiter, mapped its magnetic and gravitational fields, photographed its polar cyclones, and has flown by several moons, including Ganymede, Europa, and Io--as well as attempting to conduct research into the dim system of rings encircling Jupiter. Even the tools on the probe have been able to detect phenomena like transient bolide impacts in the atmosphere of Jupiter.

Uncertain Status

Due to the expiration of Juno extension before U.S federal funding lapses, NASA is not in a position to ascertain the status of the probe. Shutdown rules only allow so-called excepted activities, which are necessary to life, property, or national security; Juno is none of the aforementioned. Additionally, Juno was not included in the President in the FY 2026 budgetary request, and this makes it more complicated to get any assistance within this time frame. Until the appropriations are reinstated or a fresh extension requested, scientists and the general population must wait to find out whether Juno has continued in a silent operation or has permanently ceased to exist.

 

Further reading: NASA, JUPITER, Juno, Science
NASA’s Juno Probe Faces Silence as Mission Ends Amid Government Shutdown
