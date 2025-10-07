Technology News
Perseverance Spots Possible Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Over Martian Sky

NASA’s Perseverance rover captured a glowing streak above Mars, possibly interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 October 2025 22:30 IST
Perseverance Spots Possible Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Over Martian Sky

Photo Credit: NASA

Perseverance spots mysterious streak—possibly interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS

Highlights
  • Perseverance captured a bright streak aligned with comet 3I/ATLAS
  • Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS raced past Mars at 130,000 mph
  • Scientists debate if this marks the first off-world interstellar sighting
On October 4, 2025, the NASA Perseverance rover on Mars captured a curious streak of light in its Navcam image during a period when an interstellar comet, 3I/ATLAS, was predicted to pass by Mars. Was this thin line really some object that was born outside our solar system and was momentarily visible as we looked out on the surface of Mars? Scientists are even arguing whether Perseverance may have captured one of the rare astronomical spectacles, namely, an interstellar comet flying over a desolate alien planet.

Glow Above the Red Planet

According to the Navcam image, the thin streak traced across the martian sky at a time and alignment consistent with 3I/ATLAS's predicted flyby. Although the picture is a single image, scientists believe that it could be more effective to combine several frames and prove that there is motion, similar to a high-speed comet. Nonetheless, other explanations are possible; the streak may be a result of an asteroid in the background or the moon Phobos passing over the frame. Currently, no conclusive evidence exists, although the time and the direction are similar enough to make the prospect hard to ignore.

Why 3I/ATLAS Matters

Comet 3I/ATLAS (discovered on July 1, 2025, by the ATLAS survey in Chile) has a hyperbolic and unbound orbit. It will approach Mars by about 0.193 AU on October 3, and then firmly approach the Sun and leave the solar system. The speed (more than 130,000 mph) and strange alignment suggest that it was formed in the thick disk of the Milky Way. As one of the few interstellar visitors we can observe closely, it offers a rare chance to analyze the building blocks of other star systems, compare isotopes, and test ideas about how comets are ejected into the galaxy.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Science, NASA, Comet, Interstellar
Perseverance Spots Possible Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Over Martian Sky
