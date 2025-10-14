Technology News
Nothing Phone Users Can Now Quickly 'Share' Any Content With Essential Space

Nothing Phone users can now add content to Essential Space by tapping the share button in several apps.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 October 2025 19:18 IST
Photo Credit: Essential

Essential Space debuted with the Phone 3a series in March 2025

Highlights
  • The Share Sheet feature can be used for quick content saving
  • Essential Key lets users capture, organise, and export notes and media
  • AI Call Recording was recently added to Essential Space
Nothing is rolling out a new update to its Essential Space app that makes it easier to share content with the service. The Essential Space, introduced with the Nothing Phone 3a series, serves as an AI-powered hub that helps users manage everyday tasks. It is also available on the latest flagship model, the Nothing Phone 3. Positioned on the right side of the devices, the Essential Key allows instant access to Essential Space. Over the past few months, Nothing has rolled out several updates that have added new features and enhanced the hub's overall functionality.

Nothing's Essential Space Now Shows Up on Android's Share Sheet

With the latest update to Essential Space, Nothing Phone users can quickly save and organise content from across their devices, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter). Articles, social media posts, music, and other discoveries can now be added directly to Essential Space using the standard Share option. This is expected to help streamline the process of sharing content with the hub, making it simpler to keep everything in one place, enabling users to now access their favourite media from a single, centralised location.

Users will see Essential Space as an option in the share sheet after the latest update. For those with auto-update enabled, the feature will be enabled automatically when the update is downloaded while the device is connected to a Wi-Fi network. Users who have disabled auto-updates can visit the Google Play Store and update the Essential Space app.

Nothing rolled out a call recording feature in Essential Space for the Phone 3, Phone 3a, and Phone 3a Pro earlier this month. During a call, users can start recording by long-pressing the Essential Key or tapping Start recording in the notification bar. The recordings, which include transcriptions highlighting key points, are saved directly in Essential Space. The feature is initially available in the UK, India, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, with plans for broader regional expansion.

Essential Space, Nothing's AI-powered hub for the Phone 3, Phone 3a, and Phone 3a Pro, lets users streamline daily tasks and organise content in one place. Through the Essential Key, users can capture screenshots, photos, voice notes, and call recordings, create reminders, organise items into collections, and export content as images, PDFs, or Markdown files. AI features generate summaries, highlight key topics, and help manage important information, making it a centralised productivity tool for everyday use.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Essential Space, Nothing Essential Space Update, Share Sheet
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
