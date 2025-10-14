SpaceX’s Starship Flight 11 Marks Final Test of V2 Design With Successful Launch

SpaceX successfully launched its Starship Flight 11 Starbase launch site on the 11th to the 12th test of its program, on October 13, 2025, in South Texas, and was the last flight of the current Starship V2 design. The mission performed a complete program of separation, engine relighting, payload deployment and splashdowns with no significant anomalies. With SpaceX about to move to the next generation version, Flight 11 provides some of the important validation of reusability and operational improvements.

Mission Success and Key Tests

According to SpaceX, The flight 11 was to repeat and improve the achievements of the previous missions. The Super Heavy booster split off on cue, made a controlled landing in the Gulf of Mexico, carried out a burn, and made a partial landing. Meanwhile, the upper-stage Starship (Ship 38) was put into orbit, where it launched dummy payloads and landed successfully in the Indian Ocean.

Another experiment by SpaceX involved testing a new 13-engine descent profile, throttling to five engines in the final approach, which provided critical information to subsequent landing burns. To test thermal limits and subsonic guidance on reentry, engineers also removed some heat-shield tiles.

V2 Era comes to an end

Flight 11 ends the series on the manoeuvring of the Starship V2, leading to Version 3, which was taller and more powerful and which will carry 42 Raptor engines. SpaceX should develop a new orbital mount, a better flame trench and more powerful chopstick arms used as booster capture at Starbase. The successful takeoff of the Flight 11 mission is an indication of the upcoming missions of larger scale, such as the NASA Artemis III lunar lander and upcoming Mars cargo missions that will propel SpaceX towards its long-term objective of fully reusable and interplanetary takeoff systems.