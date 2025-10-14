Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX’s Starship Flight 11 Marks Final Test of V2 Design With Successful Launch

SpaceX launched Starship Flight 11 on October 13, 2025, from Texas, completing key tests such as stage separation, reentry, and splashdown.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 October 2025 22:00 IST
SpaceX’s Starship Flight 11 Marks Final Test of V2 Design With Successful Launch

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX’s 11th Starship lifts off from Texas on a bold new test flight

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Final flight of SpaceX’s Starship V2 design
  • Successful splashdowns and payload tests
  • Paves way for next-gen Starship V3 missions
Advertisement

SpaceX successfully launched its Starship Flight 11 Starbase launch site on the 11th to the 12th test of its program, on October 13, 2025, in South Texas, and was the last flight of the current Starship V2 design. The mission performed a complete program of separation, engine relighting, payload deployment and splashdowns with no significant anomalies. With SpaceX about to move to the next generation version, Flight 11 provides some of the important validation of reusability and operational improvements.

Mission Success and Key Tests

According to SpaceX, The flight 11 was to repeat and improve the achievements of the previous missions. The Super Heavy booster split off on cue, made a controlled landing in the Gulf of Mexico, carried out a burn, and made a partial landing. Meanwhile, the upper-stage Starship (Ship 38) was put into orbit, where it launched dummy payloads and landed successfully in the Indian Ocean.

Another experiment by SpaceX involved testing a new 13-engine descent profile, throttling to five engines in the final approach, which provided critical information to subsequent landing burns. To test thermal limits and subsonic guidance on reentry, engineers also removed some heat-shield tiles.

V2 Era comes to an end

Flight 11 ends the series on the manoeuvring of the Starship V2, leading to Version 3, which was taller and more powerful and which will carry 42 Raptor engines. SpaceX should develop a new orbital mount, a better flame trench and more powerful chopstick arms used as booster capture at Starbase. The successful takeoff of the Flight 11 mission is an indication of the upcoming missions of larger scale, such as the NASA Artemis III lunar lander and upcoming Mars cargo missions that will propel SpaceX towards its long-term objective of fully reusable and interplanetary takeoff systems.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starship, Space
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nvidia DGX Spark Supercomputer With Grace Blackwell Chipset to Go on Sale Starting October 15
JPMorgan Plans to Launch Crypto Asset Trading Services

Related Stories

SpaceX’s Starship Flight 11 Marks Final Test of V2 Design With Successful Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
  2. Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. iQOO 15 Vapour Chamber Cooling System Performance Teased Ahead of Launch
  4. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched After Indian Variant Debuts
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Tops Xiaomi 17 Pro Max in AnTuTu's CPU Test
  6. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Power Banks
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Detect Smallest Known Clump of Pure Dark Matter Using Gravitational Lensing
  2. Astronomers Capture First Image of Two Supermassive Black Holes Orbiting Each Other
  3. Scientists Develop Self-Healing Technology for Safer, Longer-Lasting EV Batteries
  4. SpaceX’s Starship Flight 11 Marks Final Test of V2 Design With Successful Launch
  5. #Love OTT Release: New Tamil-Language Romance Series to Premiere on Netflix
  6. F1 The Movie OTT Release Date Is Out: Know When and Where to Watch Brad Pitt-Starrer Online
  7. Rising Satellite Traffic in Low Earth Orbit Sparks Collision Risk Concerns
  8. JPMorgan Plans to Launch Crypto Asset Trading Services
  9. Nothing Phone Users Can Now Quickly 'Share' Any Content With Essential Space
  10. Samsung Patent Document Hints at 'Self-Healing' Screen for Foldable Phones: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »