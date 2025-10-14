Samsung has been at the forefront of the foldable smartphone market since 2019, and the company enjoyed a dominant position in the market with its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. Now, a new patent document suggests Samsung is actively working to bring a reliable in-display fingerprint sensor into the displays of its future foldable smartphones. The patent describes a new display structure designed specifically for foldable phones with a "self-healing" camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. It could include multiple protective layers to detect potential cracks and self-heal cracks around sensitive areas.

Samsung's 'Self-Healing' Technology Could Bring In-Display Fingerprint Scanners to Foldable Phones

A patent document spotted by Xeaks7 (David Kowalski) and Summarize Meeting suggests that Samsung has designed a self-healing screen technology and fingerprint sensor for foldable phones. The document describes a special screen structure that can detect cracks, prevent damage, and heal sensitive areas, particularly around the camera cutouts and sensor regions.

Samsung's patented design reportedly includes a tiny sensing loop around the hole in the screen that can detect small cracks. Two thin wires placed on different display layers keep checking the area's condition. To protect it further, Samsung will repeatedly use the microscopic grooves and sealants to block moisture and oxygen in the area, safeguarding the foldable layers from long-term damage.

The patented system also reportedly includes dummy metal patterns that activate to heal minor damage near cameras, sensors, or speakers. When a crack is detected, dummy metal patterns automatically activate to reinforce the weak spot and stop further damage.

All this would make the screen near the camera or sensor stronger, marking a step toward enabling in-display fingerprint sensors on foldable phones. This setup could work for cameras, fingerprint readers, and other sensors hidden beneath the display. It could also improve long-term durability.

If implemented, the self-healing technology could mark a major leap in foldable phone design. It will enable enhanced security without compromising on form factor.

Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to unveil its first tri-fold smartphone. The device, which is likely to be known as Galaxy Z TriFold, is expected to be launched during the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, between October 31 to November 1. It is likely to come with a G-style inward folding mechanism and a 9.96-inch screen when fully expanded.