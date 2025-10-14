Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Patent Document Hints at 'Self-Healing' Screen for Foldable Phones: Report

Samsung's patent document describes a tiny sensing loop around the hole in the screen that can detect small cracks.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 October 2025 19:25 IST
Samsung Patent Document Hints at 'Self-Healing' Screen for Foldable Phones: Report

Integrating in-display fingerprint sensor into foldable displays was a major challenge for Samsung

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung carves out a dominant position in the foldable market
  • New patent details a display structure designed for foldables
  • This structure includes multiple protective layers
Advertisement

Samsung has been at the forefront of the foldable smartphone market since 2019, and the company enjoyed a dominant position in the market with its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. Now, a new patent document suggests Samsung is actively working to bring a reliable in-display fingerprint sensor into the displays of its future foldable smartphones. The patent describes a new display structure designed specifically for foldable phones with a "self-healing" camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. It could include multiple protective layers to detect potential cracks and self-heal cracks around sensitive areas.

Samsung's 'Self-Healing' Technology Could Bring In-Display Fingerprint Scanners to Foldable Phones

A patent document spotted by Xeaks7 (David Kowalski) and Summarize Meeting suggests that Samsung has designed a self-healing screen technology and fingerprint sensor for foldable phones. The document describes a special screen structure that can detect cracks, prevent damage, and heal sensitive areas, particularly around the camera cutouts and sensor regions.

Samsung's patented design reportedly includes a tiny sensing loop around the hole in the screen that can detect small cracks. Two thin wires placed on different display layers keep checking the area's condition. To protect it further, Samsung will repeatedly use the microscopic grooves and sealants to block moisture and oxygen in the area, safeguarding the foldable layers from long-term damage.

The patented system also reportedly includes dummy metal patterns that activate to heal minor damage near cameras, sensors, or speakers. When a crack is detected, dummy metal patterns automatically activate to reinforce the weak spot and stop further damage.

All this would make the screen near the camera or sensor stronger, marking a step toward enabling in-display fingerprint sensors on foldable phones. This setup could work for cameras, fingerprint readers, and other sensors hidden beneath the display. It could also improve long-term durability.

If implemented, the self-healing technology could mark a major leap in foldable phone design. It will enable enhanced security without compromising on form factor. 

Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to unveil its first tri-fold smartphone. The device, which is likely to be known as Galaxy Z TriFold, is expected to be launched during the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, between October 31 to November 1. It is likely to come with a G-style inward folding mechanism and a 9.96-inch screen when fully expanded.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Foldables
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nvidia DGX Spark Supercomputer With Grace Blackwell Chipset to Go on Sale Starting October 15
SpaceX’s Starship Flight 11 Marks Final Test of V2 Design With Successful Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Patent Document Hints at 'Self-Healing' Screen for Foldable Phones: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
  3. iQOO 15 Vapour Chamber Cooling System Performance Teased Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro's Ricoh GR Camera Technology Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Tipped to Launch Soon in These Two Colourways
  6. OnePlus 15 Battery Size, Charging Details Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch
  7. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched After Indian Variant Debuts
  8. Vivo X300 Pro vs Vivo X200 Pro: How do they Compare Against Each Other
  9. Nvidia's Smallest AI Supercomputer Goes On Sale With These Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Review
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX’s Starship Flight 11 Marks Final Test of V2 Design With Successful Launch
  2. #Love OTT Release: New Tamil-Language Romance Series to Premiere on Netflix
  3. F1 The Movie OTT Release Date Is Out: Know When and Where to Watch Brad Pitt-Starrer Online
  4. JPMorgan Plans to Launch Crypto Asset Trading Services
  5. Nothing Phone Users Can Now Quickly 'Share' Any Content With Essential Space
  6. Samsung Patent Document Hints at 'Self-Healing' Screen for Foldable Phones: Report
  7. Nvidia DGX Spark Supercomputer With Grace Blackwell Chipset to Go on Sale Starting October 15
  8. Bhutan Migrates National ID System to Ethereum Blockchain
  9. OnePlus 15 Battery, Charging Specifications Leaked; Could Launch Soon
  10. Instagram Boosts Teen Safety, Sets PG-13 Content Limits for All New Teen Accounts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »