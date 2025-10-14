Technology News
#Love OTT Release: New Tamil-Language Romance Series to Premiere on Netflix

#Love stars Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 October 2025 21:30 IST
#Love OTT Release: New Tamil-Language Romance Series to Premiere on Netflix

Photo Credit: Netflix

#Love is created by Balaji Mohan and Soundarya Rajinikanth

  • Tamil romantic series Love 2025 coming soon on Netflix
  • Stars Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles
  • Directed by Balaji Mohan, produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth
#Love speaks about the fresh Tamil romantic story in a series. This delves into great chemistry between the characters and also the regular debates in their relationship. It has been directed by Balaji Mohan, who is known for Maari and Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi. This series includes the main leads as Tara and Matthew. Both of them accept the unique challenge and are opposite in their beliefs regarding love, which leads to connections which are unexpected. The film is quite relatable to many couples in terms of knowing each other's differences and accepting each other.

When & Where to Watch

The show is going to be released in October 2025 on the OTT Netflix. Subscribers will require a subscription to Netflix to watch the show online.

Trailer & Plot

#Love is a Tamil-language romantic-drama series. Its official trailer shows the changes between Tara and Matthew since they started a relationship. They navigate through each other's beliefs and ideologies in love. Their life's journey is occupied with humour, challenges and moments, which peel out the complexities of nowadays relationships.

Cast & Crew

This series has been directed by Balaji Mohan, Soundarya Rajinikanth, with lead actors Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Maya6 Entertainment is the production house.

Reception

It has not been premiered till now; however, there is a craze for it among the audience. There is no IMDb rating for it.

 

