Technology News
English Edition

Shenzhou-15 Spacecraft Debris Burns Over Los Angeles During Uncontrolled Reentry

Sonic booms from Shenzhou-15’s debris allowed scientists to trace its trajectory using seismic data across Los Angeles

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 January 2025 15:58 IST
Shenzhou-15 Spacecraft Debris Burns Over Los Angeles During Uncontrolled Reentry

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Tim Mossholder

The phenomenon was caused by debris from China's Shenzhou-15 spacecraft

Highlights
  • Shenzhou-15 debris lights up skies over Los Angeles and California
  • Sonic booms detected by seismometers tracked the debris path
  • Researchers analysed reentry, speed, and fragmentation details
Advertisement

A blazing trail of fireballs was seen over Los Angeles and parts of central and Southern California on April 2, sparking speculation among onlookers. This phenomenon was later attributed to the reentry and subsequent disintegration of debris from the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft, originally launched by China in November 2022. The incident, which caused a sonic boom detected by ground-based seismic sensors, has prompted concerns about space debris while opening new avenues for its detection and tracking.

Trajectory Tracked Through Seismic Signals

According to findings presented at the American Geophysical Union's Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., the spacecraft's reentry provided a unique opportunity for seismic researchers to map its path through the atmosphere. Dr. Benjamin Fernando, a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins University, explained to Live Science that seismic measurements from stations across the Los Angeles basin were analysed to reconstruct the debris' trajectory. The data revealed the speed, size, and eventual fragmentation of the object as it moved inland from the Pacific coast.

The Role of Seismometers in Space Debris Tracking

Reports indicate that this marks one of the first instances where seismometers have been utilised to track space debris without prior notification. Dr. Fernando highlighted the advantages of seismometers in picking up subtle vibrations, particularly in regions where visual observations or radar systems might be unavailable. The technology could potentially predict whether debris poses risks to populated areas.

Challenges in Predicting Reentry Paths

Kathleen McKee, a volcano geophysicist at Vanderbilt University, commented on the difficulties of using seismic data for tracking objects moving in three dimensions through a dynamic atmosphere while speaking to Live Science. She noted that factors such as wind and weather conditions can complicate efforts to pinpoint the exact trajectory and potential impact zones. Despite these challenges, the method offers promising applications for improving public safety and monitoring space debris.

Growing Concerns Over Space Debris

The event underscores the increasing hazards posed by space missions and the resulting debris returning to Earth. Researchers stress the importance of innovative detection techniques to mitigate risks to lives and property as the frequency of such occurrences rises. This case demonstrates the potential of seismic technology to enhance global monitoring capabilities.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: space debris, Space, Spacecraft, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi Turbo 4 With MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, 6,550mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, Four Other Monitors Announced Ahead of CES 2025

Related Stories

Shenzhou-15 Spacecraft Debris Burns Over Los Angeles During Uncontrolled Reentry
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition Goes Official
  2. HMD Key With 6.52-Inch Screen, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  3. Blinkit Launches Basic Life Support Ambulance Service in Gurugram
  4. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Scheduled For This Date
  5. Redmi Turbo 4 With Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, 6,550mAh Battery Launched
  6. GTA 6 Could Generate Over $1 Billion From Pre-Orders Alone, Analysts Say
  7. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition to Launch Globally With Poco X7 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. KuCoin Launches New Pay Feature That Enables UPI-Like Payments via QR Codes
  2. Shenzhou-15 Spacecraft Debris Burns Over Los Angeles During Uncontrolled Reentry
  3. Hugging Face Introduces Smolagents Library to Build AI Agents With Open-Source LLMs
  4. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Date Set For January 9; RAM, Storage Configurations Revealed
  5. Vivo X200s Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Chipset, 1.5K Resolution Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Get Improved Fingerprint Recognition With One UI 7 Beta 3
  7. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Spotted on Geekbench; Could Get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  8. GTA 6 Reportedly Expected to Collect Over $1 Billion From Pre-Orders Alone
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Crosses $96,800 Mark, Majority of Altcoins Retain Profits
  10. Samsung Bespoke Smart Refrigerators Will Soon Recommend Groceries to Order on Instacart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »