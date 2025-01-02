Redmi Turbo 4 was launched in China on Thursday. It is said to be the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset. The phone is backed by a 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It is said to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and a 1.5K OLED display. It runs on Android 15 with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 skin on top.

Redmi Turbo 4 Price, Availability

Redmi Turbo 4 price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB variant is listed at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,800). Additionally, the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB options are marked at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,400), respectively. The phone is available for sale in the country via the Xiaomi China e-store.

The handset is offered in three colour options — Lucky Cloud White, Shadow Black, and Shallow Sea Blue (translated from Chinese).

Redmi Turbo 4 Specifications, Features

The Redmi Turbo 4 sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,920Hz PWM Dimming rate, up to 2,560Hz instant touch sampling rate, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.

Redmi's Turbo 4 handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC with a Mali-G720 MC6 GPU. It is the first smartphone to carry this chipset, which is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

In the camera department, the Redmi Turbo 4 carries a 1/1.95-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It gets a 1/4-inch 20-megapixel OV20B sensor at the front for selfie and video calls. The handset comes equipped with stereo speakers and is said to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings.

The Redmi Turbo 4 houses a 6,550mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 160.95 x 75.24 x 8.06mm in size and weighs 203.5g.

