Asteroid 2024 RW1 Disintegrates Over Luzon, Detected by NASA and ESA Before Impact

A small asteroid, 2024 RW1, disintegrated over Luzon Island after entering Earth’s atmosphere at high speed. NASA had detected it earlier.

Updated: 6 September 2024 12:08 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bryan Goff

NASA reports a 1-metre asteroid entered Earth's atmosphere near Luzon Island, Philippines, on Wednesday.

Highlights
  • Asteroid 2024 RW1 was reported to have disintegrated over Luzon
  • The asteroid entered Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 17.6km per second
  • Videos capture the fireball despite cloud cover from Typhoon Yahi
On September 4, a small asteroid named 2024 RW1 burned up in the atmosphere above Luzon Island, Philippines. As per the Catalina Sky Survey, the asteroid, roughly 1 metre in diameter, posed no threat as it entered the atmosphere at a speed of 17.6 kilometres per second. NASA confirmed that these events happen every two weeks, though rarely observed. Videos were shared online despite the cloudy skies caused by Typhoon Yahi. NASA and ESA's planetary defence efforts remain in focus, with upcoming missions like China's asteroid deflection plan for 2030 and NASA's ongoing monitoring of near-Earth objects.

NASA and ESA's Ongoing Planetary Defence

NASA's planetary defence initiatives, including the DART mission, successfully altered an asteroid's path in 2022. With future efforts like the NEO Surveyor and China's asteroid mission, monitoring potential threats continues to evolve. The European Space Agency (ESA) remarked that this was only the ninth asteroid ever detected before impact.

Typhoon and Asteroid Visibility

Videos of the event surfaced online despite challenges from Typhoon Yahi, which is currently equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane. This storm has been affecting northern Luzon, making the sighting more difficult. While this particular asteroid posed no risk, it drew excitement from both researchers and the public.

Upcoming Asteroid Flyby

Looking ahead, another asteroid named "2024 ON" will pass by Earth soon, measuring approximately 720 feet wide. According to the Virtual Telescope Project, it will pass at a safe distance but offer sky-gazers a rare chance to witness such a cosmic event from the Northern Hemisphere.

Comments

