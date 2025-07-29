Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report

Here's how Samsung might finally catch up to Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips in thermal performance.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 29 July 2025 21:00 IST
Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report

Samsung equipped all three models in the Galaxy S25 series with Snapdragon chips this year

Highlights
  • Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip is expected to debut on the Galaxy S26 series
  • The chipset could be produced using Samsung's 2nm process technology
  • Samsung could add a new material to ensure reliable thermal performance
Advertisement

Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoC could be equipped with a new component that improves thermal management on the processor, according to a report. The successor to the company's Exynos 2500 chipset for flagship chipsets, and is said to be produced using the company's 2nm process technology. It is expected to power next year's Samsung Galaxy S26 series of smartphones. Recent benchmark results have suggested that the Exynos 2600 could offer beat last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in GPU tests, but lags behind in CPU performance.

Samsung Electronics Expected to Finish Exynos 2600 Testing by October

A month after Samsung unveiled the Exynos 2500 SoC, ZDNet Korea reports that the company has developed a custom component made using copper that will be integrated with the semiconductor package. The publication also claims that these improvements will help the company improve the performance of the successors to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones, which is equipped with custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chips from Qualcomm.

According to the report, the South Korean tech conglomerate is developing a method to introduce a new Heat Pass Block (HPB) component inside the semiconductor package for the Exynos 2600 chip, along with the DRAM. Testing for the chip is reportedly expected to wrap up by October.

Having the material closer to the chip could allow for more effective heat dissipation from the mobile processor, and could help resolve an overheating issues that have plagued several chips from the company. The company currently uses a package-on-package (PoP) and fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) for previous Exynos processors.

This isn't the first time that details of the Exynos 2600 have been spotted online. The chipset was recently spotted on Geekbench in the form of an internal device, codenamed S5E9965. It achieved scores of 2,155 and 7,788 points on the single core and multi core tests, respectively. These are slightly lower than the scores obtained by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which powers most handsets in 2025.

However, recently leaked 3DMark benchmark scores of the purported Exynos 2600 SoC GPU indicate that the upcoming chipset could beat the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in GPU performance. However, it's worth noting that Qualcomm is expected to launch its next generation Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in September, so the Exynos 2600 might have a more powerful competitor within the next couple of months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Exynos 2600, Exynos 2600, Exynos, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset

Related Stories

Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  3. Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  4. Top Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Tipped to Support Satellite Communication
  6. Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display Launched in India
  7. Jack Dorsey's Bitchat Mesh App Lets You Chat Without an Internet Connection
  8. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Rumoured to Offer Continuous Optical Zoom Capability
  9. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More
  10. Skullcandy Icon ANC Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours Playback Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sues Tencent for Copyright Infringement, Says Its Game Is 'Slavish Clone' of Horizon Franchise
  2. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More
  3. NASA’s Solar Observatory Sees Two Eclipses in One Day
  4. Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report
  5. Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset
  6. Oppo Reportedly Brings AndesGPT AI Model to Its After-Sales Service System
  7. Rajaputhiran Streaming Now on AhaTamil: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
  9. Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »