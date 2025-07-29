Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoC could be equipped with a new component that improves thermal management on the processor, according to a report. The successor to the company's Exynos 2500 chipset for flagship chipsets, and is said to be produced using the company's 2nm process technology. It is expected to power next year's Samsung Galaxy S26 series of smartphones. Recent benchmark results have suggested that the Exynos 2600 could offer beat last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in GPU tests, but lags behind in CPU performance.

Samsung Electronics Expected to Finish Exynos 2600 Testing by October

A month after Samsung unveiled the Exynos 2500 SoC, ZDNet Korea reports that the company has developed a custom component made using copper that will be integrated with the semiconductor package. The publication also claims that these improvements will help the company improve the performance of the successors to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones, which is equipped with custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chips from Qualcomm.

According to the report, the South Korean tech conglomerate is developing a method to introduce a new Heat Pass Block (HPB) component inside the semiconductor package for the Exynos 2600 chip, along with the DRAM. Testing for the chip is reportedly expected to wrap up by October.

Having the material closer to the chip could allow for more effective heat dissipation from the mobile processor, and could help resolve an overheating issues that have plagued several chips from the company. The company currently uses a package-on-package (PoP) and fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) for previous Exynos processors.

This isn't the first time that details of the Exynos 2600 have been spotted online. The chipset was recently spotted on Geekbench in the form of an internal device, codenamed S5E9965. It achieved scores of 2,155 and 7,788 points on the single core and multi core tests, respectively. These are slightly lower than the scores obtained by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which powers most handsets in 2025.

However, recently leaked 3DMark benchmark scores of the purported Exynos 2600 SoC GPU indicate that the upcoming chipset could beat the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in GPU performance. However, it's worth noting that Qualcomm is expected to launch its next generation Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in September, so the Exynos 2600 might have a more powerful competitor within the next couple of months.