SpaceX's Crew-9 mission successfully reached the International Space Station (ISS) on September 29, 2024. The NASA astronaut Colonel Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov boarded the Crew Dragon capsule, named Freedom. After launching from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on September 28th, the crew completed a one-day orbital journey before docking at 5:30 PM EDT (3:00 AM IST). Hague is the first active U.S. Space Force member to reach space, further highlighting the significance of this mission.

First Human Spaceflight from Space Launch Complex-40

Crew-9's launch marked a historic moment as it was the first human spaceflight to lift off from Space Launch Complex-40 (SLC-40). Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov's arrival brings the total number of astronauts aboard the ISS to eleven. However, this mission is also distinctive due to NASA's decision to reduce Crew-9's original four-person roster. Instead, the mission was modified to carry only two astronauts to make room for two astronauts already aboard the ISS who require a return trip to Earth.

Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who arrived at the ISS in June on the first crewed Boeing Starliner flight, were originally scheduled to stay for just ten days. However, technical issues with Starliner's thrusters extended their stay on the station.

Preparing for Crew-8's Departure

Crew-9's arrival also marks the upcoming departure of the Crew-8 astronauts, including NASA's Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, Jeanette Epps, and cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin. The four, who arrived at the station in March, are scheduled to return to Earth soon after Crew-9's docking process is completed. If everything proceeds as planned, Crew-9 will remain at the ISS until February 2025, further supporting ongoing space research and operations aboard the station.