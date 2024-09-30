Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Premium Smart TVs

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is currently live in India with huge discounts of up to 65 percent on televisions from top brands. The special discount sale kicked off on September 27 for all shoppers, after providing 24 hours of early access to Prime members. Shoppers can take advantage of additional offers like no-cost EMIs, exchange deals, and bank discounts while upgrading their home entertainment setup.

Brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Acer, and LG are selling premium smart TVs with key gaming features, good speaker quality, powerful local dimming and great streaming support in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Models with HD, full-HD, and 4K resolution panels suiting every entertainment need are listed with price cuts.

Sony's Bravia series and Mi's Q1 Series had dramatic price drops since their launch in the sale, which makes them an amazing deal now. Besides the normal discounts, SBI card holders can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 29,750. Amazon is offering cashback and welcome rewards for purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. There are 24 months of no-cost EMI options, replacement benefits and exchange offers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.