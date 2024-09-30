Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Premium Smart TVs

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale started on September 26 for Prime members.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 September 2024 17:41 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale offers discounts on TVs from Xiaomi, Vu, and more

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 started last week
  • SBI card holders can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 29,750
  • There are 24 months of no-cost EMI options
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is currently live in India with huge discounts of up to 65 percent on televisions from top brands. The special discount sale kicked off on September 27 for all shoppers, after providing 24 hours of early access to Prime members. Shoppers can take advantage of additional offers like no-cost EMIs, exchange deals, and bank discounts while upgrading their home entertainment setup. 

Brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Acer, and LG are selling premium smart TVs with key gaming features, good speaker quality, powerful local dimming and great streaming support in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Models with HD, full-HD, and 4K resolution panels suiting every entertainment need are listed with price cuts. 

Sony's Bravia series and Mi's Q1 Series had dramatic price drops since their launch in the sale, which makes them an amazing deal now. Besides the normal discounts, SBI card holders can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 29,750. Amazon is offering cashback and welcome rewards for purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. There are 24 months of no-cost EMI options, replacement benefits and exchange offers. 

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED KD-65X74L Rs. 1,39,900 Rs. 67,240
Vu 75-inch Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV 75QMP Rs. 1,35,000 Rs. 91,749
Mi 75-inch Q1 Series 4K Smart QLED TV  Rs. 1,99,999 Rs. 74,249
Sony Bravia 3 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD K-75S30B Rs. 2,69,900 Rs. 1,35,990
LG 55-inch QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD TV 55QNED75SRA  Rs. 1,09,990 Rs. 67,990
Samsung 75-inch D-Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV  Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 95,990
TCL 65-inch Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B  Rs. 1,24,990 Rs. 46,990
Hisense 65-inch U7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV  Rs. 1,49,990 Rs. 99,999
