SpaceX’s Starship Explodes Over Atlantic Ocean After Successful Booster Landing

SpaceX’s Starship exploded after launch, losing the upper stage but landing the booster successfully

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 January 2025 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: Spacex

On January 16, 2025, SpaceX's seventh Starship exploded 8.5 minutes into its test flight

Highlights
  • SpaceX’s Starship explodes over the Atlantic Ocean
  • Super Heavy booster lands safely during test flight
  • Starship’s upper stage explosion witnessed near Turks and Caicos
The seventh test flight of SpaceX's Starship rocket ended with an explosion over the Atlantic Ocean, as confirmed by sources. Launched from the company's Starbase facility in South Texas on January 16, 2025, the 403-foot-tall spacecraft marked another significant step in SpaceX's efforts to advance reusable rocket technology. The test featured successful stage separation and a return of the first-stage booster, Super Heavy, which was safely caught by the launch tower's “chopstick” arms in a controlled descent. However, communication with the upper stage was lost roughly eight minutes into the flight, leading to its eventual disintegration.

Details of the Incident

As per a report by Space.com, the upper stage, known as Ship, exploded over the Atlantic Ocean near the Turks and Caicos Islands approximately 8.5 minutes after launch. Visuals of the event, described by witnesses as a dramatic sky show, were shared widely across social media platforms, adding to the visibility of the anomaly. SpaceX referred to the explosion as a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” and stated that data from the test would be analysed to identify the root cause.

Statements and Outcomes

In a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX noted that while the upper stage failed, valuable insights were gained from the test. Emphasis was placed on improving the reliability of Starship in future iterations. Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, has consistently highlighted the importance of learning through frequent testing, an approach that has been fundamental to the company's progress.

This flight also marked a second successful recovery of the Super Heavy booster using the “chopstick” system, following the initial demonstration during Flight 5 in October 2024. The development of such recovery methods remains central to SpaceX's goal of creating fully reusable launch systems for both stages.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to review the flight data, with future launches aimed at addressing identified issues as per reports by space.com. The incident underscores the challenges inherent in developing new space technologies while demonstrating significant milestones in the ongoing advancement of the Starship programme.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starship, SpaceX Flight Test, Rocket Explosion, Space Exploration, Starship Failure, SpaceX Booster
Gadgets 360 Staff
