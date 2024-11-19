Technology News
English Edition

Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches THE ISRO GSAT-20 Satellite

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched Isro’s GSAT-20, India’s advanced communication satellite.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2024 19:00 IST
Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches THE ISRO GSAT-20 Satellite

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches ISRO’s GSAT-N2 communication satellite.

Highlights
  • SpaceX launches Isro’s GSAT-20 satellite into orbit
  • GSAT-20 designed to boost India’s communication network
  • Falcon 9’s booster successfully lands after the mission
Advertisement

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has successfully launched the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) GSAT-20, a sophisticated communication satellite, on November 19. The mission took place at 12:01 am from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The satellite, weighing 4,700kg, was deployed into geosynchronous transfer orbit after a 34-minute flight. This was the Elon Musk-headed company's first launch of an ISRO satellite, conducted through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm.

Satellite Details and Objectives

The GSAT-20 satellite, also referred to as GSAT-N2, has been designed to enhance India's communication infrastructure. Equipped with a Ka-band high-throughput communications payload, the satellite offers a capacity of 48 Gbps. Its 32 user beams include eight narrow beams for India's northeastern region and 24 wide beams covering the rest of the country. The beams are supported by ground hub stations within mainland India.

The satellite also features advanced Ka-Ka band transponders, facilitating reliable internet services in remote areas such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. It will cater to inflight and maritime communication needs, ensuring broader connectivity across the nation. The satellite has a mission lifespan of 14 years.

Choice of SpaceX for the Launch

ISRO's reliance on SpaceX for the GSAT-20 launch was driven by specific logistical challenges. The satellite's weight has exceeded the capacity of India's heaviest launch vehicle, the LVM-3, which supports payloads of up to 4,000 kg in geosynchronous transfer orbit. Alternatives such as Arianespace were unavailable due to the non-operational status of its rockets. Geopolitical issues ruled out Russian options.

The Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage booster completed its 19th flight, landing on the droneship Just Read the Instructions approximately eight and a half minutes after liftoff.

Launch Costs and Historical Significance

Reports estimate the cost of the launch between $60 million and $70 million. This mission marked ISRO's first satellite launch exclusively using the Ka-band frequency. The launch was part of a busy schedule for SpaceX, which also completed two other missions within 48 hours, including deploying Starlink satellites and a satellite for Australia's Optus.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, ISRO, Falcon 9, Satellite, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Reportedly Plans to Turn ChromeOS Into Android to Better Compete with iPad
The Game Awards 2024 Nominees Announced, Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Lead With 7 Nominations

Related Stories

Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches THE ISRO GSAT-20 Satellite
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Icon Flip 1 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  2. Vivo S20 Series Up for Pre-Orders; Standard Model Arrives on Geekbench
  3. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. iPhone 17 Air Could Arrive Next Year as Apple's Thinnest-Ever Smartphone
  5. Samsung Develops New ALoP Technology for Slimmer Camera Bumps
  6. Asus ROG Phone 9, ROG Phone 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Launched
  7. Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Launch of Redmi Note 14 Series in India
  8. Samsung May Not Increase Galaxy S25 Series Price to Compete With Apple
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55 With Android 15 Lands on Geekbench Ahead of Beta Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher With One Year Unlimited 5G Data Launched: Price, Benefits
  2. Instagram Will Let Users Reset Their Content Recommendations
  3. ANI Sues OpenAI for Unsanctioned Content Use in AI Training
  4. Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches THE ISRO GSAT-20 Satellite
  5. Goldman Sachs Plans to Spin Out Blockchain-Based Digital Assets Platform : Report
  6. Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, ROG Phone 9 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. ChatGPT Outperformed Doctors in Diagnosing Diseases and Medical Conditions, Says Study
  8. Redmi K80 Series Confirmed to Launch in Last Week of November; Display Details Revealed
  9. India Plans to Build Moon-Orbiting Space Station by 2040: Report
  10. Google Reveals How AI Helped the Company Make Notable Scientific Breakthroughs in 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »