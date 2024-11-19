SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has successfully launched the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) GSAT-20, a sophisticated communication satellite, on November 19. The mission took place at 12:01 am from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The satellite, weighing 4,700kg, was deployed into geosynchronous transfer orbit after a 34-minute flight. This was the Elon Musk-headed company's first launch of an ISRO satellite, conducted through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm.

Satellite Details and Objectives

The GSAT-20 satellite, also referred to as GSAT-N2, has been designed to enhance India's communication infrastructure. Equipped with a Ka-band high-throughput communications payload, the satellite offers a capacity of 48 Gbps. Its 32 user beams include eight narrow beams for India's northeastern region and 24 wide beams covering the rest of the country. The beams are supported by ground hub stations within mainland India.

The satellite also features advanced Ka-Ka band transponders, facilitating reliable internet services in remote areas such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. It will cater to inflight and maritime communication needs, ensuring broader connectivity across the nation. The satellite has a mission lifespan of 14 years.

Choice of SpaceX for the Launch

ISRO's reliance on SpaceX for the GSAT-20 launch was driven by specific logistical challenges. The satellite's weight has exceeded the capacity of India's heaviest launch vehicle, the LVM-3, which supports payloads of up to 4,000 kg in geosynchronous transfer orbit. Alternatives such as Arianespace were unavailable due to the non-operational status of its rockets. Geopolitical issues ruled out Russian options.

The Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage booster completed its 19th flight, landing on the droneship Just Read the Instructions approximately eight and a half minutes after liftoff.

Launch Costs and Historical Significance

Reports estimate the cost of the launch between $60 million and $70 million. This mission marked ISRO's first satellite launch exclusively using the Ka-band frequency. The launch was part of a busy schedule for SpaceX, which also completed two other missions within 48 hours, including deploying Starlink satellites and a satellite for Australia's Optus.