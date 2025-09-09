Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Expands Starlink Network, Celebrates 500th Rocket Recovery

SpaceX launched 28 Starlink satellites Sept. 5, 2025, marking its 500th booster landing milestone and expanding the broadband constellation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 September 2025 17:26 IST
SpaceX Expands Starlink Network, Celebrates 500th Rocket Recovery

Photo Credit: X/SpaceX

SpaceX launched 28 Starlink sats on Sept 5, 2025, marking its 500th booster recovery milestone

Highlights
  • 28 Starlink satellites deployed in orbit
  • Booster B1069 completes 27th landing
  • SpaceX reaches 500th rocket recovery
Advertisement

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 28 Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 8:32 a.m. EDT on Friday, September 5, 2025. The first stage of the rocket successfully returned and landed on the drone ship "Just Read the Instructions" about 8.5 minutes later after liftoff. It was the 27th touchdown for the booster B1069 and the company's 500th successful recovery of an orbital-class rocket overall.

About the launch

According to SpaceX, the Falcon 9's initial ascent was completed in under nine minutes, followed by about a 45-minute coast. The Starlink satellites (known as Group 10-57) are scheduled to be deployed from the Falcon 9's second stage one hour and 4 minutes after the launch.

This mission marked SpaceX's 500th successful landing of an orbital-class rocket. Each recovery allows SpaceX to refurbish and reuse the booster on future missions, significantly cutting costs compared to expendable rockets. Friday's mission was also the 111th Falcon 9 launch of 2025 and Falcon 9's 529th launch since 2010.

Significance

The goal of SpaceX's Starlink project is to transmit broadband internet from orbit. With the most recent launch, the network now has 28 satellites, connecting far-flung areas across the globe. About an hour after liftoff, these satellites effortlessly inserted themselves into their orbits after separating from the rocket's second stage.

The Starlink constellation now has more than 8,300 operational satellites in orbit following this mission. With each new satellite added to the fleet of low-orbit broadband relays, internet users' coverage is increased globally. Starlink provides connectivity where ground networks cannot, serving users in remote locations as well as on ships and aircraft.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Dragon Ball Z Season 3 To Premiere on Netflix in September: All You Need to Know About This Popular Japanese Anime
Diamond 'Super-Earth' May Not Be Quite as Precious as Once Thought, Study Finds

Related Stories

SpaceX Expands Starlink Network, Celebrates 500th Rocket Recovery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount via Amazon
  2. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  3. iPhone 17 Battery Capacity Leaked Shortly Before Apple's Launch Event
  4. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Details Tipped; Might Feature 7,000mAh Battery
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 9 to Get This Huge Price Cut
  6. iPhone 17 Air, Apple's Slimmest Phone: What to Expect
  7. Apple iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  8. Apple Event 2025: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
  9. Param Sundari OTT Release Date Anticipated: All You Need to Know
  10. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Hollow Knight: Silksong Has Reportedly Crossed 5 Million Players in 3 Days
  2. Apple Powerbeats Fit Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; May Offer Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life
  3. Materialists OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal-Starrer Online
  4. Universe’s First Stars May Have Been Smaller Than Astronomers Once Believed
  5. Madharaasi OTT Release Details: Know All About This Sivakarthikeyan-Starrer Film
  6. Microscopic Tooth Scratches Unlock Secrets of Sauropod Dinosaurs
  7. SpaceX Expands Starlink Network, Celebrates 500th Rocket Recovery
  8. Samsung Reportedly Plans Two Galaxy Z Fold Models for 2026, Including One With Square Display
  9. Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Launch Date and Time, Live Updates and Everything You Need to Know
  10. Google NotebookLM Upgraded With Flashcards, Quizzes and a Redesigned Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »