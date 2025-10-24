Oppo Reno 15 series, which is expected to debut as the successor to the Reno 14 lineup, might comprise three phones, one more than last year's Reno 14 and the Reno 14 Pro, according to a tipster. Moreover, the standard variant could be offered in a compact form factor, sporting a 6.32-inch 1.5K flat display. Other key specifications of the Oppo Reno 15 series, including the chipset, camera configuration, IP ratings, and battery, have also surfaced online.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared the key specifications of two smartphones with the names “R15” and “R15P”. The two handsets are expected to debut as the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max and the Oppo Reno 15. If this is true, then the upcoming lineup will include a Reno 15 Pro Max and the standard Reno 15. Interestingly, the standard model, unlike its predecessor, is rumoured to feature a compact form factor.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max and Reno 15 could sport 6.78-inch and 6.32-inch 1.5K flat displays, respectively. While both phones might ship with a metal frame, the Pro Max model is expected to also get a glass body. They might ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The purported Oppo Reno 15 series handsets might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip.

Contrary to this, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max was previously tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, paired with a 6,500mAh battery.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max and Reno 15 could feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP5 primary shooter. The handsets are also said to feature 50-megapixel ultrawide cameras and 50-megapixel periscope cameras. On the front, the phones are rumoured to be equipped with 50-megapixel selfie cameras. The Pro Max model might also support 50W wireless charging.

On top of this, the company is tipped to also launch a model in the Oppo Reno 15 lineup with a 6.59-inch display, which could be positioned between the Pro Max and the standard models. Since the company has yet to confirm the launch of the above-mentioned handsets, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

