Dragon Ball Z Season 3 is ready to premiere on one of the world's top-most entertainment platforms. Prepared to begin its monthly rollout of Season 3 episodes, numbers 75-107 are listed in the coming soon section, as it premieres on September 15. It is the third consecutive month that the new season of Dragon Ball Z will be added to the platform. Season 3 is based on the Frieza arc, which includes part 2 and the conclusion of the Frieza Saga.

Where to watch Dragon Ball Z S3

Season 3 of Dragon Ball will be released on Netflix, starting September 15. Viewers will be required to have a subscription to the streaming service to watch the Japanese anime online.

Cast

The voice cast of Dragon Ball Z Season 3 comprises Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa, Hiromi Tsuru, Mayumi Tanaka, Christopher Sabat, and Sean Schemmel.

Plot

Dragon Ball Z is a Japanese anime television series produced by Toei Animation. Season 3 is a part of the Dragon Ball media franchise. It is the direct sequel of the 1986 Dragon Ball television series and adapts the latter 325 chapters of the original manga.

Dragon Ball Z Season 3, an anime, features the Frieza Arc, which includes part 2 and the conclusion of the Frieza Saga. It is produced by Toei Animation and is based on the Akira Toriyama manga. The season is set to cover some iconic battles such as Frieza vs Vegeta, Frieza vs Picollo, Krillin and Gohan, and Frieza vs Goku. It will also reflect on Goku's legendary Super Saiyan transformation and the infamous five-minute countdown to Namek's destruction. It ends with a climactic showdown between Super Saiyan Goku and Frieza at full power.

