Microsoft has released a fix for a recent Windows 11 bug that broke USB devices in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). The issue appeared after users installed the KB5066835 security update earlier this month. To fix the bug, the tech company has announced a new out-of-band (OOB) update with improvements. The latest update has been released with builds 26200.6901 and 26100.6901. Microsoft has also recommended a few workarounds for users whose PC can't boot to Windows due to WinRE USB issues.

Microsoft Restores Access to Mouse, Keyboard Input Inside WinRE

The KB5066835 update, which was rolled out on October 14, was criticised by several users on Reddit and Microsoft's support forums. At the time, users said that USB devices like keyboards and mice were not working in WinRE. Microsoft acknowledged the issue and, a week later, the company has rolled out an emergency OOB update to fix the problem.

This newer Windows 11 KB5070773 update is cumulative and includes security fixes and improvements from the problematic KB5066835 update. The update is available in the form of two builds: 26200.6901 and 26100.6901.

"This issue prevents navigation of any of the recovery options within WinRE. Note that the USB devices continue to work normally within the Windows operating system," Microsoft said in a statement.

The WinRE USB support bug affected PCs using versions 24H2, 25H2 and Windows Server 2025. The update to KB5070773 release updates several AI components, like Image Search, Content Extraction, Semantic Analysis, and Settings Model.

Microsoft suggests a few workarounds if your PC can't boot to Windows due to the WinRE USB issue. Users with touchscreen PCs are advised to use the on-screen keyboard to navigate WinRE. It also recommends connecting a PS/2 keyboard or mouse if your PC supports it. Users who had previously created a USB recovery drive can restore USB functionality in WinRE.

The WinRE USB support bug is one of various problems in the October update. Microsoft has also acknowledged Smartcard authentication issues, Playback problems with protected content in some DVD and BluRay apps in the October update.