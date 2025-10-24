Technology News
English Edition

Microsoft Patches Windows 11 Bug After Update Disabled Mouse, Keyboard Input in Recovery Mode

The WinRE UBS support bug affected PCs using versions 24H2, 25H2 and Windows Server 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 October 2025 13:50 IST
Microsoft Patches Windows 11 Bug After Update Disabled Mouse, Keyboard Input in Recovery Mode

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The WinRE USB support bug is one of various problems in the October update

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Microsoft released KB5070773 OOB update to fix the USB input bug
  • The emergency update is distributed automatically via Windows Update
  • Users with touchscreen PCs can use on-screen keyboard to navigate WinRE
Advertisement

Microsoft has released a fix for a recent Windows 11 bug that broke USB devices in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). The issue appeared after users installed the KB5066835 security update earlier this month. To fix the bug, the tech company has announced a new out-of-band (OOB) update with improvements. The latest update has been released with builds 26200.6901 and 26100.6901. Microsoft has also recommended a few workarounds for users whose PC can't boot to Windows due to WinRE USB issues.

Microsoft Restores Access to Mouse, Keyboard Input Inside WinRE

The KB5066835 update, which was rolled out on October 14, was criticised by several users on Reddit and Microsoft's support forums. At the time, users said that USB devices like keyboards and mice were not working in WinRE. Microsoft acknowledged the issue and, a week later, the company has rolled out an emergency OOB update to fix the problem.

This newer Windows 11 KB5070773 update is cumulative and includes security fixes and improvements from the problematic KB5066835 update. The update is available in the form of two builds: 26200.6901 and 26100.6901.

"This issue prevents navigation of any of the recovery options within WinRE. Note that the USB devices continue to work normally within the Windows operating system," Microsoft said in a statement.

The WinRE USB support bug affected PCs using versions 24H2, 25H2 and Windows Server 2025. The update to KB5070773 release updates several AI components, like Image Search, Content Extraction, Semantic Analysis, and Settings Model.

Microsoft suggests a few workarounds if your PC can't boot to Windows due to the WinRE USB issue. Users with touchscreen PCs are advised to use the on-screen keyboard to navigate WinRE. It also recommends connecting a PS/2 keyboard or mouse if your PC supports it. Users who had previously created a USB recovery drive can restore USB functionality in WinRE.

The WinRE USB support bug is one of various problems in the October update. Microsoft has also acknowledged Smartcard authentication issues, Playback problems with protected content in some DVD and BluRay apps in the October update.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 11, Windows 11 Bug
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Assassin's Creed Shadows Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2
No AI Porn: Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Draws Line on Chatbot Capabilities

Related Stories

Microsoft Patches Windows 11 Bug After Update Disabled Mouse, Keyboard Input in Recovery Mode
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Will Be Available in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  2. OnePlus Ace 6 Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  3. OTT Releases This Week: They Call Him OG, Param Sundari, and More
  4. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series, Redmi Projector 4 Pro Launched
  5. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Platform for Android Devices
  6. Microsoft Might Bring These New Copilot Features to You Soon
  7. Microsoft Is Upgrading Copilot With These New Features
  8. Here's When the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 Could Launch in India
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Might Launch With This Chipset
  10. No AI Porn: Microsoft AI Chief Draws Line on Chatbot Capabilities
#Latest Stories
  1. No AI Porn: Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Draws Line on Chatbot Capabilities
  2. Microsoft Patches Windows 11 Bug After Update Disabled Mouse, Keyboard Input in Recovery Mode
  3. Assassin's Creed Shadows Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2
  4. Bitcoin Climbs Above $111,000 as Market Sentiment Improves Ahead of Key US CPI Report
  5. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chipset With Support for 144Hz Displays, Wi-Fi 6E Capabilities
  6. OpenAI is Bringing Sora to Android Users Soon, to Improve the App’s Social Experience
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Lite CPU, GPU Details and Performance Revealed via Geekbench Listing
  8. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series With 98-Inch Display Launched, Redmi Projector 4 Pro Tags Along
  9. OnePlus 15 Microsite Confirms Availability via Amazon: Check Expected Price, Features
  10. Tinder Rolls Out Facial Verification Feature to Ensure Authentic Matches, Reduce Impersonation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »