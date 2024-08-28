Technology News
SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission: Overview, Significance and Reason Behind the Delay

SpaceX will attempt launch of Polaris Dawn mission on Wednesday, following its recent setback. Here's everything you need to know about the mission.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 August 2024 18:19 IST
Photo Credit: X/ SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will now launch the Crew Dragon spacecraft on August 28

Highlights
  • SpaceX delays Polaris Dawn launch to August 28
  • Helium leak detected on Falcon 9's Quick Disconnect
  • Crew ready despite launch delay to August 28
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission was set for launch on Tuesday, August 27, but faced a technical setback owing to technical issues. The mission, which will be launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon capsule, is notable for the first-ever privatised spacewalk. It is bankrolled by billionaire Jared Isaacman - the founder of electronic payment company Shift4, with an estimated investment of more than $100 million (roughly Rs. 839 crore).

Despite the setback, SpaceX has assured that both the Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon capsule remain in good condition, and the crew is prepared for their journey to low Earth orbit.

Mission Overview

Polaris Dawn is the first mission under the Polaris Programme, a human-spaceflight initiative funded by billionaire Jared Isaacman. Isaacman, who will command the mission, is joined by pilot Scott "Kidd" Poteet, a former U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, and SpaceX engineers Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon. The mission's standout feature is the planned spacewalk, scheduled for Day 3, which will mark the first extravehicular activity (EVA) on a commercial mission.

Polaris Dawn's Significance

This mission is significant not only for its planned spacewalk but also for its role in pushing the boundaries of commercial space exploration. Polaris Dawn is expected to pave the way for future missions under the Polaris Program, setting new milestones in human spaceflight.

The crew's readiness and the robust design of the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon systems indicate that despite the delay, the mission is on a promising path to success.

Reason for Delay

The mission's delay is linked to a ground-side helium leak on the Quick Disconnect umbilical, a crucial interface that connects the Falcon 9 rocket to the launch tower. While helium is not used as a propellant, it plays a vital role in pressurising the fuel lines that feed the Falcon 9's Merlin engines. The mission's target altitude of 870 miles (1,400 kilometres) will take the crew farther from Earth than any manned mission since Apollo 17 in 1972.

New Launch Schedule

The Polaris Dawn mission will now attempt to lift off at 3:38 a.m. EDT (0738 GMT) on Wednesday, with two additional backup opportunities at 5:23 a.m. EDT (0923 GMT) and 7:09 a.m. EDT (1109 GMT). Space enthusiasts can watch the live stream of the launch via SpaceX's webcast, starting around midnight EDT (0400 GMT).

Further reading: SpaceX, Polaris Dawn, Falcon 9, NASA, Commercial Spaceflight, Science
Samsung AI-Powered Smart TVs to Reportedly Get Seven Years of OS Updates
COVID-19 Virus’ Link That Potentially Increases Brain Infection Risk Found, Claims Study

