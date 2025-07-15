Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Axiom Space’s Ax 4 Crew Returns from ISS Aboard SpaceX Dragon Grace After Record Research Mission

Axiom Space’s Ax-4 Crew Returns from ISS Aboard SpaceX Dragon Grace After Record Research Mission

Axiom Space’s Ax-4 crew returns aboard SpaceX Dragon Grace after extended ISS stay, splashing down in the Pacific.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 July 2025 23:40 IST
Axiom Space’s Ax-4 Crew Returns from ISS Aboard SpaceX Dragon Grace After Record Research Mission

Photo Credit: NASA

Axiom Space mission: Four astronauts complete ISS stay successfully

Highlights
  • Ax-4 mission concludes on July 14, 2025
  • SpaceX Dragon Grace capsule splashes down in the Pacific Ocean
  • 60 experiments conducted during ISS stay
Advertisement

The latest mission of Axiom Space with the four astronauts has found their stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule called Grace, unboarded from the ISS on July 14, 2025, carrying the quartet on the last leg of Ax-4 mission at 4:45 p.m. IST. It safely manoeuvred away from the orbit's lab, which was the crew's home for more than 2.5 weeks. Further, it performed the deorbit burn series and is on the path to come back to Earth at around 3:00 p.m. IST.

Ax-4 Mission Wraps Up After Extended ISS Stay and Record-Setting Research

As per NASA, The former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is the commander, and the other crew members are pilot Shubhanshu Shukla and mission specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu. it is the first spaceflight for all three. However, its fifth mission for Whitson to orbit is recorded as 695 cumulative days.

The mission is an extension of the Houston-based company's previous crewed flights, and is for research and science investigations which aim for the understanding of microgravity milieu. So far, Ax-4 has conducted 60 experiments and tech demos with contributions from 31 countries, as well as a number of public outreach events, and has broken the record as it continues to refine the orbital operations.

SpaceX Dragon Capsule Grace Returns via Pacific Splashdown

The mission was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on June 26, 2025, from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, in Florida, and the crew was scheduled to stay aboard the space station for almost two weeks. This mission lasted four days longer than predicted. Departure started this morning, and now the crew and Dragon are on a 22.5-hour path on course for splashing down in the Pacific Ocean till the end of the day.

This will be the second West Coast crew recovery of SpaceX, while the first was of the Crew-9 ISS mission during March. SpaceX completely shifted to the Pacific Ocean, rather than the Gulf or the Atlantic, after the events of debris from Dragon's trunk and crashing back to Earth. This new reentry minimises the chance of debris, said the representatives of SpaceX.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ax-4 Mission, Axiom Space Latest News, SpaceX Dragon Grace, ISS Crew Return 2025, Peggy Whitson Space Mission, SpaceX Pacific Splashdown, SpaceX Crew Dragon Recovery
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google NotebookLM Gets Featured Notebooks, Offers Expert-Curated Sources for Users
Samsung Said to Have Begun Testing One UI 8 on Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Related Stories

Axiom Space’s Ax-4 Crew Returns from ISS Aboard SpaceX Dragon Grace After Record Research Mission
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G to Launch Soon in India; Design Teased
  2. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design Shown
  3. HMD T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Launched in India: Check Price
  4. Here's When Apple Could Unveil the iPhone 17 Series
  5. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Review: Flip Phone Perfection?
  6. iQOO Z10R With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  7. OnePlus 13 Series Gets AI-Powered Plus Mind Feature With Latest Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Axiom Space’s Ax-4 Crew Returns from ISS Aboard SpaceX Dragon Grace After Record Research Mission
  2. Crystalline Ice Discovered in Space: New Study Reveals Hidden Order in Cosmic Ice
  3. NASA Deploys High-Tech Aircraft to Support Texas Flood Relief and Recovery Efforts
  4. Massive Boulders Ejected by DART Mission Could Complicate Future Asteroid Deflection
  5. The Map That Leads to You OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Anuraga Karikkim Vellam Streaming Now on SunNXT: Everything To Know About Cast, Plot, and More
  7. CyberPowerPC India Announces Launch of Esports Masterclass Series in Navi Mumbai
  8. iPhone 16 Available at Rs 69,999 in Flipkart's GOAT Sale 2025; Price Discounted on Amazon as Well
  9. Google Pixel Watch 4 Could Use Same Processor as Last Year's Pixel Watch 3
  10. Delhi High Court Orders E-Commerce Platforms to Delist Products Infringing on Reliance, Jio Trademarks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »