Axiom Space’s Ax-4 Crew Returns from ISS Aboard SpaceX Dragon Grace After Record Research Mission

The latest mission of Axiom Space with the four astronauts has found their stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule called Grace, unboarded from the ISS on July 14, 2025, carrying the quartet on the last leg of Ax-4 mission at 4:45 p.m. IST. It safely manoeuvred away from the orbit's lab, which was the crew's home for more than 2.5 weeks. Further, it performed the deorbit burn series and is on the path to come back to Earth at around 3:00 p.m. IST.

Ax-4 Mission Wraps Up After Extended ISS Stay and Record-Setting Research

As per NASA, The former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is the commander, and the other crew members are pilot Shubhanshu Shukla and mission specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu. it is the first spaceflight for all three. However, its fifth mission for Whitson to orbit is recorded as 695 cumulative days.

The mission is an extension of the Houston-based company's previous crewed flights, and is for research and science investigations which aim for the understanding of microgravity milieu. So far, Ax-4 has conducted 60 experiments and tech demos with contributions from 31 countries, as well as a number of public outreach events, and has broken the record as it continues to refine the orbital operations.

SpaceX Dragon Capsule Grace Returns via Pacific Splashdown

The mission was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on June 26, 2025, from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, in Florida, and the crew was scheduled to stay aboard the space station for almost two weeks. This mission lasted four days longer than predicted. Departure started this morning, and now the crew and Dragon are on a 22.5-hour path on course for splashing down in the Pacific Ocean till the end of the day.

This will be the second West Coast crew recovery of SpaceX, while the first was of the Crew-9 ISS mission during March. SpaceX completely shifted to the Pacific Ocean, rather than the Gulf or the Atlantic, after the events of debris from Dragon's trunk and crashing back to Earth. This new reentry minimises the chance of debris, said the representatives of SpaceX.