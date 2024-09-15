Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur, and Sarah Gillis, a SpaceX engineer, have achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first non-professional astronauts to perform a spacewalk. On September 12, 2024, Isaacman and Gillis emerged from the SpaceX Dragon capsule, floating 435 miles above Earth. This commercial mission, funded by Isaacman, marks a historic first since previously only government astronauts conducted spacewalks.

Historic Spacewalk by Private Individuals

Isaacman, who is financing the Polaris Dawn mission, and Gillis ventured into space around 11:52 BST, wearing newly designed extravehicular activity (EVA) suits, according to a BBC report. Isaacman was the first to exit the capsule, testing his suit's functionality before returning inside. Gillis followed, conducting her own evaluations while narrating their experiences live. The spacewalk was initially scheduled for earlier but was postponed to ensure safety and proper preparation.

Unique Approach to Spacewalks

Unlike traditional spacewalks, which use an airlock to separate the spacecraft from space, the SpaceX Dragon capsule was fully exposed to the vacuum outside. This new method presented unique challenges, including the need for the crew to undergo two days of "pre-breathing" to avoid decompression sickness.

The spacecraft was depressurised to closely match the space environment.

Dr Simeon Barber, a research scientist at the Open University, noted that this approach differs from previous methods and underscores SpaceX's innovative spirit, as per a Hindustan Times report. The EVA suits used incorporate advanced features such as a heads-up display, enhancing functionality and safety.

Significance and Future Implications

The successful execution of this private spacewalk represents a major achievement in space travel. It highlights the potential for private companies to push the boundaries of space exploration. While the costs of such missions remain high, initiatives like this could pave the way for more accessible space travel in the future. The Polaris Dawn mission also set a new record for the most individuals in the vacuum of space simultaneously.

This landmark event underscores the growing role of private enterprises in space exploration and sets a precedent for future spacewalks conducted outside government space agencies.