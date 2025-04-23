The Future of Note-Taking Is Here—with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series and Built-in AI

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series brings a little bit of everything to the table—whether you're unwinding, working, or somewhere in between. Designed to make note-taking feel effortless and intuitive. With the S Pen included, jotting things down feels so natural, like writing on paper, but smarter. You can scribble notes, highlight PDFs, or sketch out a quick idea. Plus, you can turn your handwriting into text with a tap, or even record audio while taking notes, so nothing gets lost. It's smooth, quick, and honestly makes staying organised feel way easier.

What's especially compelling is how AI is being used not just to power the device, but to support the user, refining how we take notes, manage tasks, and multitask. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series isn't just another productivity tool; it's a smart companion that adapts to how you think, create, work, and learn.

Personalised Intelligence at Your Fingertips

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ offer a new entry point to the Galaxy ecosystem on a premium tablet design, along with intelligent AI features right out of the box. From smart note-taking to smoother multitasking, it's a fresh, intelligent entry point for anyone looking to experience the Galaxy ecosystem in a more accessible way.

A Smarter Study Buddy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ are made with students in mind—they're like that super-organised friend who always has their notes in order. With Galaxy AI baked right in, the experience goes beyond just taking notes. Features like Handwriting Assist are a real lifesaver—whether you're quickly jotting down lecture points or scribbling equations mid-class, the tablet can instantly clean up your handwriting and turn it into neat, editable text. No more messy margins or trying to decode what you wrote three days ago.

Then there's the Galaxy AI Key, which gives students smart shortcuts at just the right moments. Let's say you're working on an assignment and come across something confusing—one tap gives you access to tools like instant translation, quick summaries, and Circle to Search. And with apps like GoodNotes and Noteshelf, staying on top of your workload feels a lot more manageable.

The Auto Format tool helps neatly organize class notes into bullet points or summaries, making revision easier and faster. Integrated into the multi-device Galaxy ecosystem, the AI Key also enables smooth transitions between devices, so a student can start taking notes or summarizing a lecture on the tablet and continue editing or referencing them later on a Galaxy phone or Galaxy Book. It's a powerful productivity booster, helping students stay focused, organized, and connected across their academic journey.

A Powerhouse for Your 9-to-5 and Beyond

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ are designed to simplify a professional's everyday grind. Features like Handwriting Assist make quick note-taking feel more natural and efficient, perfect for moments like jotting down action points during meetings or outlining ideas during brainstorming sessions. The tool intelligently converts your handwritten notes into clean, readable text for your co-workers.

Circle to Search is another subtle but powerful feature. When reviewing reports or documents, you can simply circle a term or concept and get instant results without leaving your workflow. It's fast, seamless, and helps keep your focus intact. The Galaxy AI Key adds another layer of smart productivity—whether it's summarising lengthy content, translating text, or finding relevant tools, it streamlines multitasking with a single press.

Apps like GoodNotes and Noteshelf elevate productivity even further. You can sketch ideas, annotate documents, or organise your notes by project, all in one digital notebook. Altogether, these tools turn the Tab S10 FE series into a dependable assistant, helping professionals stay organised, sharp, and one step ahead throughout the workday.

Your Next Creative Idea Starts Here

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ feel like they're made for creatives who like to bring their ideas to life on the go. The S Pen is where it all begins—it's super responsive and feels natural in hand, letting you sketch, doodle, or design with ease. Whether you're drawing up logos, storyboarding, or just letting your imagination run wild, the whole process feels smooth and intuitive.

What makes the creative process even better is the Galaxy AI Key. It's like having a smart assistant right there with you—helping you find the right words for a caption, cleaning up messy handwriting, or translating something without breaking your stride. And when you spot something cool—maybe a prop or font online, you can just circle it with the S Pen using the Circle to Search feature and get instant results. Add in powerful apps like LumaFusion, Clip Studio Paint, Sketchbook, and Picsart, and you've got everything you need to sketch, edit, and create wherever you are. It's the kind of setup that keeps your creativity going without missing a beat.

A Bigger Canvas for Productivity

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ comes with a 13.1-inch display, which is 12% larger than its predecessor, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE offers a vibrant 10.9-inch screen in a sleek, minimal bezel design. Both models come with High Brightness Mode, providing up to 800 nits of brightness, so you can see your screen clearly whether you're working outside or by a sunny window. Plus, with the 90Hz refresh rate, everything from scrolling through notes to streaming feels smooth and fluid.

Vision Booster automatically adjusts the brightness and contrast based on your environment, while the built-in blue light reduction helps reduce eye strain, so even those long study sessions won't feel as harsh on your eyes.

One of the best features is how the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series makes multitasking feel effortless, especially with split-screen note-taking. You can easily have a presentation open on one side of the screen while taking notes on the other, or compare two documents side by side without having to switch tabs. The extra screen space keeps everything flowing smoothly, so you can stay in your groove without any interruptions. Whether you're jotting down lecture notes or reviewing research, this multitasking setup is a game-changer for efficiency.

Unshakeable Performance Wrapped in a Sleek Silhouette

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE series elevates performance with the Exynos 1580 chipset, offering a 35% boost in CPU power, 53% better graphics, and a 198% increase in NPU. To keep up with all this smart note-taking, the Exynos 1580 delivers the performance needed for seamless AI-driven experiences, ensuring everything stays quick and responsive, even during high-pressure study sessions or busy meetings.

With expanded memory and storage, multitasking is a breeze, whether you're taking notes or managing multiple apps. The Tab S10 FE's sleek, lightweight design is perfect for any workspace, while its long-lasting 8,000mAh battery or 10,090mAh in the FE+ keeps you going through long study sessions.

And with IP68 dust and water resistance, it's ready for anything, all wrapped in a stylish finish available in Gray, Silver, or Blue.

What Else Does the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Pack?

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series isn't just about smarter note-taking—it's a complete upgrade in every sense.

With a sleeker, thinner profile that's easier to carry, a vibrant display that brings clarity to both your study sessions and streaming marathons, and a larger battery that keeps up with your all-day grind, this tablet is built for modern users.

Powered by a faster, more efficient processor, it delivers smooth multitasking whether you're sketching ideas, attending online classes, or diving into productivity tools. And with Galaxy AI integrated across the experience, the Tab S10 FE series becomes more than just a tablet—it's your intelligent, all-in-one companion for work, creativity, and everything in between.

Availability in India

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is available in both Wi-Fi and LTE configurations, offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Pricing for the Tab S10 FE starts at Rs 42,999 in India. The keyboard cover, normally priced at Rs 15,999, is available for just Rs 7,999 when bundled with the tablet.

For those eyeing the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, the prices begin at Rs 64,999. With bundled deals, the keyboard cover is available at Rs 10,999, offering a significant Rs 8,000 discount.

