iPhone 17 Air (or Slim) is expected to launch in September alongside the vanilla iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new model, which is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus, is anticipated to arrive as Apple's thinnest phone to date. Now, a purported hands-on video has leaked online showing off the dummy units of the iPhone 17 Air. The leak provides a glimpse at the design of the phone, which is expected to be the thinnest handset in the lineup.

iPhone 17 Air Dummy Unit Leaked

YouTube channel Unbox Therapy (Lewis Hilsenteger) posted a hands-on video that shows off purported dummy units of the iPhone 17 series. The dummy units are said to be sourced from China, likely from case makers. In the video, Lewis first examines an iPhone 17 Pro Max dummy. The handset is said to measure 163.0×77.59×8.75mm.

The iPhone 17 Air model looks extremely thin in the video. The host, as soon as he picks up the device, remarks, “That feels futuristic,” while also expressing concern about how easily it might bend. The unit has a thickness of 5.65mm at its slimest point.

In comparison, the included iPhone 17 Pro Max dummy is 8.75mm. If these dimensions accurately reflect the real iPhone 17 Air, the difference between the two handsets will be quite significant.

The video also offers a glance at the dummy for the standard iPhone 17. It is said to measure 149.6×271.46×7.96mm. The iPhone 17 Air appears taller than the vanilla iPhone 17 in the video, but not as tall as the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The video briefly shows a protective case designed for the iPhone 17 Air dummy unit.

iPhone 17 Air: What We Know So Far

A couple of leaks about the design and hardware features of the iPhone 17 Air have already surfaced on the Web in recent months. It is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could carry a 24-megapixel selfie camera and a 48-megapixel single rear camera.

Apple is expected to equip the iPhone 17 Air with a Titanium frame. It could run on the A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM. The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be priced between $1,299 and $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,09,00 to 1,26,000).