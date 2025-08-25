Technology News
SpaceX Reschedules Planned Starship Test Flight Launch Due to Equipment Glitch

SpaceX called off Starship’s 10th test flight just minutes before liftoff on Aug. 24 due to a launch pad glitch.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 August 2025 15:12 IST
SpaceX Reschedules Planned Starship Test Flight Launch Due to Equipment Glitch

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX stacked its Starship megarocket on Aug. 24, 2025, ahead of its 10th test flight

  • Starship Flight 10 delayed minutes before launch at Starbase
  • Launch pad glitch forced reschedule to Aug. 25
  • Test critical for NASA’s Artemis Moon lander program
SpaceX has postponed the tenth test flight of its Starship megarocket after a glitch was found in the launch pad equipment. The mission was set for Sunday, Aug. 24, from SpaceX's Starbase facility in South Texas but was called off 17 minutes before the window opened, the company said. Engineers identified a “ground-systems” problem and paused the countdown to fix it. The flight is now rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 25. This 10th high-altitude test is a critical step: Starship's previous three flights this year all failed (Flights 7 and 8 exploded and Flight 9 broke apart).

Technical Setback Stalls Launch Timeline

According to the SpaceX post on X on Sunday evening, just before launch window, the team was “standing down” to troubleshoot a ground-system issue. The brief statement gave no other details, only noting that the next launch attempt is now set for Monday, Aug. 25.

The delay came only minutes before liftoff, and SpaceX engineers immediately went to work overnight to clear the problem so the rocket can fly on the updated schedule. Starship and its Super Heavy booster remained stacked on the pad awaiting Monday's launch attempt.

Looking Ahead for Starship's Ambitions

Flight 10 will push Starship's development forward by testing key capabilities. The Super Heavy booster is planned to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico a few minutes after launch, while the Starship upper stage will splash down in the Indian Ocean near Australia about an hour later. Along the way, the rocket will carry eight mock Starlink satellites and attempt an engine restart in space.

NASA has already selected Starship as the crewed lunar lander for its Artemis program, targeting a Moon landing around 2027. Success on Flight 10 is crucial given that all of the past Starship test flights (7, 8 and 9) have ended in failure – two exploded shortly after launch and the third broke apart on reentry.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, Starship, NASA, Space, Science
