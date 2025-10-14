Microsoft teased its plans for the next generation of Xbox consoles earlier this year, while Sony alluded to the next PlayStation console this month. Now, two separate sources have claimed that the PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox will arrive sooner than expected, with launches planned for 2027.

PS6 Tipped to Launch in 2027

KeplerL2, a reliable tipster who previously leaked PS5 Pro specs before the console launched, claimed last week that Sony planned to launch the PS6 in 2027 (via VGC). The leaker's comments came in a NeoGAF thread discussing Sony and AMD's recent video on graphics technology, where Mark Cerny said the innovations would make their way to a “future console in a few years' time.”

In response to a user suggesting PS6 could launch in 2027, the leaker said a 2027 launch for the next PlayStation console was “not just on the table, it's the plan unless any unexpected delays happen.”

The same tipster made similar claims earlier this year, when they said the design of the PS6 chip was ready, and Sony would likely launch the console in 2027.

Xbox 'Magnus' Targeting 2027 Launch

Separately, Moore's Law is Dead, a YouTube channel noted for accurate scoops on gaming hardware, leaked details of the “AMD Magnus APU” reportedly powering the next-gen Xbox console. The leaker showed leaked images of the chip, discussed performance targets and specifications, and claimed the next Xbox was planned for launch in 2027.

“It is targeting a 2027 launch,” the leaker said. “And I want to be clear that since the recent Xbox Magnus videos and RDNA 5 videos I have put out there, I've heard from even more sources that Microsoft is talking to partners behind the scenes and just openly saying 2027 is when Xbox Magnus launches.”

Next Xbox More Powerful Than PS6

Additionally, the tipster claimed that the next Xbox would be “stronger” than the PS6, but also more expensive. The console will also reportedly work as a PC/ console hybrid — something Microsoft has suggested, as well.

“I do expect the Xbox Magnus to basically be a more premium version of the same performance you'd get from a PS6,” the leaker said. They added that the next-gen Xbox's performance advantage over the PS6 would apply to its PC-specific features.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced it was partnering with AMD to work on the next-generation Xbox consoles, which would not be locked to a single store or device, suggesting an open platform that could support third-party stores like Steam.

Xbox president Sarah Bond hinted that the next Xbox would be a Windows centric device.

“This is all about building you a gaming platform that's always with you, so you can play the games you want across devices anywhere you want, delivering you an Xbox experience not locked to a single store or tied to one device,” Bond said in June during the announcement.

“That's why we're working closely with the Windows team, to ensure that Windows is the number one platform for gaming.”