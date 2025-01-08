Technology News
  SpaceX Starship's 7th Test Flight on January 10: Starlink Simulators, Super Heavy Boosters, and More

SpaceX’s Starship flight test will deploy Starlink simulators and test upgrades for payloads

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 January 2025 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX performs a hot fire test on its Starship vehicle

  • Starship’s 7th flight test will deploy Starlink simulators
  • Super Heavy booster aims for a catch or splashdown in Gulf
  • Flight enhancements for payload capacity and flight performance
SpaceX's Starship is set to conduct its seventh flight test, marking another step in the company's push for fully reusable space launch systems. The test is scheduled for January 10 at 3:30 a.m. IST from SpaceX's Starbase Orbital Launch Pad A in Boca Chica, Texas. The 97-minute launch window extends until 5:07 a.m. IST, with backup opportunities available until January 16. For the first time, the spacecraft will attempt to deploy simulated Starlink satellites, a significant milestone in its development trajectory.

According to a statement by SpaceX, as reported by space.com, the flight will involve the deployment of 10 Starlink simulators to evaluate Starship's capability to release active next-generation satellites in future missions. The simulators, traveling on a suborbital trajectory alongside the Starship upper stage, are expected to splash down in the Indian Ocean. This mission aims to demonstrate Starship's ability to carry and deploy heavier, more advanced payloads in the future.

Upgrades Introduced to Enhance Flight Performance

Several design changes have been introduced for this test. The flaps on the upper stage of Starship have been reduced in size and repositioned closer to the tip of the vehicle, minimizing heat exposure and simplifying the protective tile design. Additionally, propulsion system modifications have increased the propellant volume by 25 percent, as reported by space.com. Enhanced heat shield tiles, featuring a backup layer to address potential damage, are also being tested during this flight.

Super Heavy Booster Reusability in Focus

The Super Heavy booster, equipped with Raptor engine number 314, will attempt a return to the launch site, aiming for a catch using the launch tower's chopstick arms. If conditions are unsuitable, the booster will perform a soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. Upgrades to the tower's radar sensors have been made to improve precision during recovery operations.

SpaceX has described 2025 as a transformative year for Starship, with plans for increasingly ambitious missions, including transporting humans and cargo to the moon and Mars.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starship, Starlink, Flight Test, Space Launch, Super Heavy, Boca Chica, Satellite Deployment
