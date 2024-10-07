Four newly translated Japanese texts provide valuable insights into the ritual of samurai beheading, specifically during the Edo period (1603 to 1868). Contrary to the popular belief that samurai commonly committed suicide through self-inflicted wounds, these texts reveal that beheading by a fellow samurai was the more typical practice during this time.

The Significance of The Inner Secrets of Seppuku

The oldest of these texts, The Inner Secrets of Seppuku, dates back to the 17th century and contains teachings traditionally passed down verbally. Mizushima Yukinari, the author, emphasized the importance of these lessons to ensure that samurai would be well-prepared. The translations were completed by Eric Shahan, a specialist in martial arts texts and a practitioner of Kobudo.

Variations in Ceremony Based on Rank

The documents shed light on how the execution ceremony varied according to the rank of the condemned. For instance, high-ranking samurai received elaborate treatment, including the offering of sake before the execution. In many cases, the kaishaku, or designated second, would swiftly behead the condemned after presenting a knife. One key instruction noted in the texts is for the kaishaku to focus on the eyes and feet of the condemned to maintain their martial composure.

Disparities in Treatment of Samurai

The texts (via Live Science) also highlight a clear distinction in the treatment of high-ranking versus low-ranking samurai. While high-ranking individuals were often treated with great respect, those of lower rank faced harsher execution methods, such as being bound before decapitation and having their heads disposed of unceremoniously.

The Case of Oda Nobunaga

Oda Nobunaga, a notable daimyo, exemplifies the complexities surrounding samurai rituals. His forced choice of Seppuku after a betrayal raises questions about the ceremonial conduct he may have experienced. The nuances revealed in these texts challenge existing perceptions of samurai culture and its rituals, highlighting a rich tapestry of tradition and hierarchy.