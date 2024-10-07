Technology News
English Edition

Ritual Samurai Beheading: New Insights from Translated Edo Period Texts

New translations of Japanese texts uncover the true nature of samurai beheading rituals during the Edo period.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 October 2024 11:10 IST
Ritual Samurai Beheading: New Insights from Translated Edo Period Texts

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WikiImages

This 1860 photo shows a samurai with a raised sword.

Highlights
  • Newly translated texts reveal samurai beheading practices
  • High-ranking samurai received elaborate ceremonial treatment
  • The case of Oda Nobunaga highlights ritual complexities
Advertisement

Four newly translated Japanese texts provide valuable insights into the ritual of samurai beheading, specifically during the Edo period (1603 to 1868). Contrary to the popular belief that samurai commonly committed suicide through self-inflicted wounds, these texts reveal that beheading by a fellow samurai was the more typical practice during this time.

The Significance of The Inner Secrets of Seppuku

The oldest of these texts, The Inner Secrets of Seppuku, dates back to the 17th century and contains teachings traditionally passed down verbally. Mizushima Yukinari, the author, emphasized the importance of these lessons to ensure that samurai would be well-prepared. The translations were completed by Eric Shahan, a specialist in martial arts texts and a practitioner of Kobudo.

Variations in Ceremony Based on Rank

The documents shed light on how the execution ceremony varied according to the rank of the condemned. For instance, high-ranking samurai received elaborate treatment, including the offering of sake before the execution. In many cases, the kaishaku, or designated second, would swiftly behead the condemned after presenting a knife. One key instruction noted in the texts is for the kaishaku to focus on the eyes and feet of the condemned to maintain their martial composure.

Disparities in Treatment of Samurai

The texts (via Live Science) also highlight a clear distinction in the treatment of high-ranking versus low-ranking samurai. While high-ranking individuals were often treated with great respect, those of lower rank faced harsher execution methods, such as being bound before decapitation and having their heads disposed of unceremoniously.

The Case of Oda Nobunaga

Oda Nobunaga, a notable daimyo, exemplifies the complexities surrounding samurai rituals. His forced choice of Seppuku after a betrayal raises questions about the ceremonial conduct he may have experienced. The nuances revealed in these texts challenge existing perceptions of samurai culture and its rituals, highlighting a rich tapestry of tradition and hierarchy.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samurai, rituals, Beheading, Edo period, japanese culture
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google’s AI Overviews Feature Reportedly Begins Showing Ads to Some Users
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review: Jack of All Trades

Related Stories

Ritual Samurai Beheading: New Insights from Translated Edo Period Texts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support
  2. Apple's M4 MacBook Pro and iPad Mini Could Launch on This Date
  3. Marburg Virus Claims 11 Lives in Rwanda Amid a Growing Outbreak
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Today: BTC, Ether Extend Last Week's Losses, Altcoins See Widespread Declines
  2. iOS 18.0.1 Update for iPhone With Fixes for Touchscreen and Other Issues Rolls Out
  3. NASA Selects Two Astrophysics Mission Proposals for X-Ray and Far-Infrared Wavelength Observations
  4. Largest Brain Map Ever Reveals 140,000 Neurons and New Nerve Cell Types in Fruit Fly Brain
  5. Marburg Virus Outbreak in Rwanda: Spread, Symptoms, and Global Concerns
  6. Mayonnaise Plays Unexpected Role in Understanding Nuclear Fusion Dynamics
  7. India Advances Deep-Sea Mining With Varaha-3, Collecting Vital Polymetallic Nodules
  8. NASA Curiosity Rover’s Wheels Endure Damage Yet Continue to Operate Effectively on Mars
  9. Earth Braces for Impact as Sun Releases Powerful X-Class Solar Flare
  10. Apple's M4 MacBook Pro Models, iPad Mini, More to Go Official on November 1: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »