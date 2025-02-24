Tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II Discovered After 100 Years in Egypt

The tomb of Thutmose II, an Egyptian pharaoh who ruled around 3,500 years ago, has been uncovered west of the Valley of the Kings. This discovery marks the first time in a century that the burial site of a pharaoh has been found, as confirmed by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The tomb, though largely empty, provides crucial insights into ancient burial practices. Initial findings suggest that soon after his burial, flooding led to the removal of the grave goods, leaving the chamber void of artefacts and a mummy. Despite this, ceramics inscribed with his name were identified at the site, enabling archaeologists to verify the tomb's ownership.

Identification and Historical Significance

According to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the tomb was first located in October 2022. However, it was only in late 2024 and early 2025 that archaeologists, through analysis of pottery fragments, confirmed it belonged to Thutmose II. Egyptologist Piers Litherland from the University of Cambridge, who co-led the excavation team, stated in an interview with Live Science that a piece of pottery bearing a label indicating the presence of natron, a key embalming substance, confirmed that a burial originally took place within the tomb.

Possibility of a Second Burial Site

Litherland also mentioned that while the tomb itself was not looted, all its contents were removed after the flooding. The possibility of a second, undiscovered tomb where these objects may have been relocated is being considered. Some experts believe that a mummy found in a cache at Deir el-Bahari could belong to Thutmose II, but discrepancies regarding the estimated age at death cast doubt on this theory. Ongoing research continues to explore whether his remains and burial goods are preserved elsewhere, potentially offering more insights into Egypt's royal burials