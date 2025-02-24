Technology News
English Edition

Tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II Discovered After 100 Years in Egypt

A 3,500-year-old tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II has been found, shedding light on ancient Egyptian burial practices.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 February 2025 13:00 IST
Tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II Discovered After 100 Years in Egypt

Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II Discovered After 100 Years in Egypt

Highlights
  • Thutmose II’s tomb found west of the Valley of the Kings after 100 year
  • Pottery inscriptions confirm the tomb belonged to Thutmose II
  • Possibility of a second tomb being explored for missing artifacts
Advertisement

The tomb of Thutmose II, an Egyptian pharaoh who ruled around 3,500 years ago, has been uncovered west of the Valley of the Kings. This discovery marks the first time in a century that the burial site of a pharaoh has been found, as confirmed by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The tomb, though largely empty, provides crucial insights into ancient burial practices. Initial findings suggest that soon after his burial, flooding led to the removal of the grave goods, leaving the chamber void of artefacts and a mummy. Despite this, ceramics inscribed with his name were identified at the site, enabling archaeologists to verify the tomb's ownership.

Identification and Historical Significance

According to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the tomb was first located in October 2022. However, it was only in late 2024 and early 2025 that archaeologists, through analysis of pottery fragments, confirmed it belonged to Thutmose II. Egyptologist Piers Litherland from the University of Cambridge, who co-led the excavation team, stated in an interview with Live Science that a piece of pottery bearing a label indicating the presence of natron, a key embalming substance, confirmed that a burial originally took place within the tomb.

Possibility of a Second Burial Site

Litherland also mentioned that while the tomb itself was not looted, all its contents were removed after the flooding. The possibility of a second, undiscovered tomb where these objects may have been relocated is being considered. Some experts believe that a mummy found in a cache at Deir el-Bahari could belong to Thutmose II, but discrepancies regarding the estimated age at death cast doubt on this theory. Ongoing research continues to explore whether his remains and burial goods are preserved elsewhere, potentially offering more insights into Egypt's royal burials

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Thutmose II, Ancient Egypt, Pharaoh’s Tomb, Archaeology, Valley of the Kings, Egyptology, Historical Discovery
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Strange Fast Radio Bursts Emerge from an Ancient Dead Galaxy, Baffling Scientists
Boult Mustang Q Headphones With Up to 70-Hour Battery Life Launched in India Alongside Mustang Torq, Dyno TWS Earbuds
Tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II Discovered After 100 Years in Egypt
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  2. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  3. Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
  5. iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Update Introduces Priority Notifications on iPhone
  6. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation
  8. Apple Reportedly Begins iPhone 16e Assembly in India for Sale and Export
  9. OnePlus Offers Free Optional Returns for Watch 3 With 'Meda' Typo
  10. First Snapdragon Experience Zone Opens Up at a Croma Store in Juhu
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription, Cricket Data Pack: Benefits
  2. iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Alleged Renders Suggest Significant Design Changes
  3. Google Reveals Its Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model’s Pricing on Vertex AI Platform
  4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. New Study Challenges Great Filter Theory, Suggests Life Evolves with Planetary Changes
  6. Wicked OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Musical Online
  7. Raastha OTT Release: Aneesh Anwar’s Malayalam Thriller to Stream Soon
  8. Cabin Fever Reboot Now On Lionsgate Play: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, and Reviews
  9. Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  10. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Victory Venkatesh Starrer Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »