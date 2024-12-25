Technology News
Top 10 Solar Flares of 2024: The Most Powerful Solar Events and Their Impact

Discover the 10 most powerful solar flares of 2024, from February to October, and their effects on Earth

Updated: 25 December 2024 15:00 IST
Top 10 Solar Flares of 2024: The Most Powerful Solar Events and Their Impact

Photo Credit: NASA/SDO

On May 15, 2024, the Sun released an X3.4 solar flare

Highlights
  • X9.0 solar flare: Largest of 2024
  • Powerful X-class solar flares recorded
  • Intense solar storms spark auroras worldwide
The Sun, during its solar maximum phase in 2024, emitted over 50 X-class solar flares—the most powerful category of solar flares. These intense bursts of energy, capable of disrupting satellites and communications on Earth, marked a highly active year for solar phenomena. According to reports, these flares varied in magnitude and impact, with the strongest measured at X9.0 on October 3. Below is a countdown of the ten most notable solar flares recorded this year.

February 9 – X3.38

A solar flare rated X3.38 was observed near the southwestern edge of the Sun. According to researchers, the full intensity might have been obscured due to its position. The flare showcased a "coronal wave," with solar material visibly displaced across the Sun's surface.

February 22 – X6.37

This flare, while registering an impressive X6.37, lacked Earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and had limited effects beyond its intense X-ray emissions. Data from NASA highlighted its scientific importance despite its minimal impact.

May 6 – X4.52

An eruption from Active Region AR 13663 in the northern hemisphere occurred early in May. This flare, documented by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, did not produce Earth-directed CMEs, though it highlighted the active state of the Sun during this period.

May 10 – X3.98

From Active Region AR 13664, this solar flare produced a strong Earth-directed CME. Reports indicated it was part of a series of events that caused a G5 geomagnetic storm, leading to widespread auroras visible at unusually low latitudes.

May 11 – X5.89

Another eruption from AR 13664 occurred just a day later. This flare, part of a chain of CMEs, contributed to the extreme geomagnetic activity documented during this period. Its position on the solar limb reduced its direct impact on Earth.

May 14 – X8.79

A confined flare from AR 13664 produced strong X-ray emissions without a major eruption. Despite its physical size, its intensity ranked among the highest of the year, as confirmed by ESA and NASA observations.

May 15 – X3.48

The final X-class flare from AR 13664 during its rotation was recorded on May 15. Observations revealed that its intensity was partly obscured as the active region moved out of Earth's view. ESA reports noted continued activity from this region even when it was no longer visible from Earth.

September 14 – X4.54

A strong CME directed over the Sun's eastern limb accompanied this flare. Observers noted pixel saturation in images, a common occurrence in high-energy flares of this magnitude.

October 1 – X7.10

This flare originated from Active Region AR 13842. Despite its size, it did not produce significant geomagnetic storms. Experts observed that smaller flares from this active region later contributed to strong auroras seen worldwide.

October 3 – X9.0

The largest solar flare of 2024, and one of the strongest in recent years, was recorded at X9.0. As per data from the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, it unleashed energy nine times the X-class threshold, cementing its place as a standout event of Solar Cycle 25.

The Sun's activity continues to be closely monitored as solar maximum extends into 2025.

 

Further reading: solar flares, 2024 solar activity, X-class solar flares, solar flares October 2024, solar flare impacts
