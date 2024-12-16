Technology News
USS Zumwalt Stealth Destroyer to be Mounted Hypersonic Missiles for Long-Range Strikes: Report

The USS Zumwalt is set to receive hypersonic missile systems for longer-range, precise strikes as part of an experimental upgrade.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2024 22:10 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Hans Toom

Hypersonic missiles exceed Mach 5, reaching speeds over 3,830 mph (Representative image).

Highlights
  • USS Zumwalt receives experimental hypersonic missile system
  • Hypersonic missiles can travel over 5x the speed of sound
  • Conventional Prompt Strike system enhances Zumwalt’s strike range
The USS Zumwalt, a stealth destroyer from the United States Navy, is undergoing upgrades to accommodate experimental hypersonic missiles under the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) programme. These missiles, capable of speeds exceeding five times the speed of sound, represent a significant advancement in non-nuclear warfare. According to reports, the enhanced capabilities will allow for precise and rapid strikes across vast distances, surpassing the range and effectiveness of conventional weaponry.

What are Hypersonic Weapons?

As per a report by AP News, Hypersonic missiles, designed to travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5—approximately 3,830 miles per hour—are engineered for speed and precision. Unlike ballistic missiles, CPS systems employ a hypersonic glide vehicle, capable of reaching Mach 8, or around 6,140 mph. Reports suggest that each Zumwalt-class destroyer will carry four launch tubes, each housing three of these advanced missiles.

The system's altitude capabilities further contribute to its effectiveness, with missiles reaching up to 50 miles above sea level to minimise air resistance. Defence experts noted in several statements that this high-altitude trajectory reduces drag and enhances speed, making interception by advanced defence systems challenging.

Challenges in Interception

While hypersonic missiles are difficult to detect and intercept due to their speed and trajectory, some challenges persist. Defence systems can predict missile paths and launch interceptor missiles, but the minimal manoeuvrability of hypersonic weapons complicates evasion attempts. Sources indicate that the focus has been on improving accuracy rather than agility, as sharp turns could reduce speed and increase vulnerability.

Zumwalt-Class Technology

The Zumwalt-class destroyers are known for cutting-edge technologies, including electric propulsion systems, low radar visibility, and wave-piercing hulls. Reports state that these features, combined with the CPS programme, are expected to enhance the Zumwalt's strike capabilities significantly, positioning it as a key player in modern naval warfare.

Testing for the hypersonic systems on the USS Zumwalt is reportedly imminent, marking a pivotal step in integrating these advanced weapons into active naval operations.

 

Comments

Further reading: USS Zumwalt, Hypersonic Missiles, CPS System, US Navy, Zumwalt Destroyer, Hypersonic Weapons, Military Technology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
