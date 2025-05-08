Technology News
Wear OS-Powered Smartwatches Could Reportedly Benefit from AI Query Responses, Other Gemini Actions

Users may be able to mute the AI chatbot’s voice output by tapping the smartwatch’s screen.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2025 11:22 IST
Wear OS-Powered Smartwatches Could Reportedly Benefit from AI Query Responses, Other Gemini Actions

Most flagship smartwatches, such as the Galaxy Watch Ultra, currently run on Wear OS 5

Highlights
  • Gemini Actions can reportedly respond to queries and reschedule events
  • The feature may be introduced on Wear OS-powered smartwatches
  • Users might mute Gemini's voice output with a tap on the screen
Following Google's confirmation of its plan of introducing Gemini on more devices than just phones last month, we now have an idea of how it could benefit smartwatches. According to a report, One UI 8 will introduce Gemini Actions on not just the Samsung Galaxy Watch but other Wear OS-powered smartwatches too, which may be leveraged to get responses to general queries, summarise emails, and more. The automation and task management capabilities which Gemini supports on smartphones are said to come to smartwatches with Samsung's next iteration of its watch firmware.

Gemini on Samsung Galaxy Watch

Teaming up with AssembleDebug, Android Authority carried out an APK teardown of the Google Assistant app from the leaked One UI 8 APKs which led to the discovery of Gemini Actions in development. Strings of code references several of the features that could arrive on Wear OS-powered smartwatches.

As per the publication, Gemini may allow users to carry out specific tasks including managing calendar events, summarising their emails, and asking the chatbot general queries. They will reportedly be able to ask the AI chatbot to move their meetings or check for weather updates, potentially increasing the smartwatch's productivity quotient.

One of the strings suggests it will enable users to add a new Gemini Action into a tile. Meanwhile, they may also be able to mute the AI chatbot's voice output by tapping the smartwatch's screen.

The presence of code strings in the leaked One UI 8 APKs indicates its upcoming arrival on Samsung Galaxy Watches. However, it could also be part of a wider rollout programme on other smartwatches powered by Wear OS. It has already been rumoured that Samsung could skip One UI 7 for its smartwatches and directly introduce One UI 8.

Notably, Google, during the 2025 Q1 earnings call, confirmed that it would expand Gemini to other products such as tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and Android-powered in-car infotainment systems. These systems would be switched to Gemini as the default assistant, as per the company.

Further reading: Wear OS, Gemini, Google Gemini, Smartwatches, One UI 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Wear OS-Powered Smartwatches Could Reportedly Benefit from AI Query Responses, Other Gemini Actions
