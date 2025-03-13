Technology News
MAPP Rover Stranded as Athena Lander Tips Over During Lunar Mission

The Athena lander’s sideways landing prevented MAPP’s deployment, cutting short its planned lunar exploration.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 March 2025 22:15 IST
Photo Credit: Intuitive Machine

Highlights
  • MAPP rover survived landing but couldn't deploy due to Athena’s positio
  • Athena lander tipped over, cutting power and ending the mission early
  • Future lunar missions planned despite the failed rover deployment
A privately developed lunar rover was unable to deploy after the lander carrying it tipped over upon reaching the moon's surface. The Athena mission, operated by Intuitive Machines, successfully transmitted images from the lunar south pole before ceasing operations due to power constraints caused by its sideways orientation. The Mobile Autonomous Prospecting Platform (MAPP) rover, developed by Lunar Outpost, was among the payloads onboard. Despite surviving the impact and remaining operational, the rover could not exit the lander due to its position. Data collected before the mission ended confirmed that MAPP was fully functional and ready for deployment.

Mission Data Confirms MAPP's Readiness

As reported, according to a statement released by Lunar Outpost, the MAPP rover successfully reached the moon, gathered data in transit and from the surface, and was operational before the mission was cut short. The company confirmed that the rover was prepared to move across the lunar surface, but the tipped-over lander prevented its release. The statement highlighted that, had deployment been possible, the mission objectives would have been achieved.

Scientific Objectives Left Unfulfilled

The rover, measuring 1.5 feet in length, carried multiple scientific payloads. It was intended to test Nokia's LTE/4G communication system for lunar applications and collect a small sample of lunar regolith to be symbolically sold to NASA for $1, aiming to establish a legal framework for space resource utilisation. These objectives remained unaccomplished due to the premature end of the mission.

Future Missions Planned

Despite the setback, Lunar Outpost remains focused on upcoming lunar missions. The company announced plans for Lunar Voyage 2, targeting the Reiner Gamma region, and Lunar Voyage 3, which will return to the south pole. A fourth mission will feature Australia's first lunar rover. Additionally, Lunar Outpost is competing for a NASA contract to develop an unpressurised rover for a future Artemis mission.

Further reading: Moon landing, MAPP rover, Athena lander, lunar exploration, space technology, NASA, Lunar Outpost, Intuitive Machines, moon mission
