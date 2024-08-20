Young Girl Uncovers Dinosaur Footprints on South Wales Beach

When a 10-year-old Tegan strolled along a beach in south Wales with her mother, she didn't expect to make a prehistoric discovery. To their astonishment, Tegan spotted five large dinosaur footprints imprinted in the rocks. These footprints, estimated to be over 200 million years old, have been identified as belonging to a Camelotia, a type of herbivorous dinosaur from the late Triassic period.

Discovery and Expert Analysis

Tegan and her mother, Claire, were on a summer beach walk near Lavernock Point in the Vale of Glamorgan, a region known for its prehistoric significance. After noticing the footprints, Claire took photos and contacted the National Museum Wales. Cindy Howells, the curator of palaeontology at the National Museum Wales, told the BBC's The Dinohunters programme, that she reviewed the images and confirmed that the footprints are indeed from a dinosaur. She noted the consistent stride pattern across the prints, which indicates they were made by a large dinosaur, likely a sauropodomorph.

Significance of the Find

This discovery is significant as it adds to the growing list of dinosaur finds in Wales. Previously, the region has yielded other important finds, including the 2014 discovery of Dracoraptor hanigani, a meat-eating dinosaur. The footprints found by Tegan suggest that Wales was once home to various dinosaurs, offering valuable insights into the prehistoric era.

What is a Camelotia?

Camelotia, a member of the sauropodomorph family, is not as well-known as other dinosaurs like the stegosaurus or T-rex. This dinosaur likely stood about 3 meters tall and 4-5 meters long. The footprints discovered by Tegan provide a rare glimpse into the life of these ancient creatures.

Wales as a Dinosaur Hotspot

Cindy Howells highlighted that Wales, once a hot desert during the Triassic period, has become a crucial site for dinosaur research. The region's continuous sequence of dinosaur tracks and fossils reinforces its importance in understanding prehistoric life.

This discovery by Tegan exemplifies how amateur enthusiasts can contribute significantly to scientific knowledge, as their findings can sometimes lead to major breakthroughs in understanding our planet's ancient past.