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Apple Rolls Out AirTag 2 Firmware Update With Enhanced Tracking Alerts

The AirTag firmware update is said to install automatically when the AirTag is near a connected iPhone.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 April 2026 12:53 IST
Apple Rolls Out AirTag 2 Firmware Update With Enhanced Tracking Alerts

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's second-generation AirTag costs Rs. 3,790 for a single unit

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Highlights
  • The update improves detection of unknown AirTags nearby
  • It changes the alert sound to aid easier locating
  • Users can find unfamiliar AirTags using Precision Finding
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Apple has released a new firmware update for its second-generation AirTag, which launched in India earlier this year, bringing changes focused on safety and overall performance. The update refines how alerts work when an unfamiliar AirTag is detected nearby, especially in cases of unwanted tracking. It also includes general bug fixes and stability enhancements, while other key functions remain unchanged. The update installs automatically when the AirTag is near a compatible iPhone.

AirTag 2 Firmware Update 3.0.45: Features, Changes, and Improvements

The new version, 3.0.45, mainly improves the anti-stalking feature, along with some general bug fixes and stability improvements. Apple says this update changes the sound that plays when an unknown AirTag is detected nearby. The new sound is meant to make it easier for users to find the AirTag using Precision Finding, especially in situations where a tracker may be following someone without their knowledge.

AirTag already includes safety features like iPhone alerts and sound alerts from the device itself. With this update, Apple is trying to make those sound alerts clearer and easier to notice, so users can quickly figure out where the AirTag is.

The firmware moves up from version 3.0.41 and is the first update released for the second-generation AirTag, which launched earlier this year. Along with the sound changes, it also brings some minor fixes and general performance improvements.

The AirTag firmware update is said to install automatically when the AirTag is near a connected iPhone, and there is no way to manually install it. To check the firmware version, users can open the Find My app, go to the Items tab, select their AirTag, and tap its name to see more details.

Apple has not explained exactly what changes were made to the sound, but the goal is to make it easier to detect and locate an unknown AirTag in real-life situations.

In India, the second-generation AirTag costs Rs. 3,790 for a single unit, while a four-pack can be bought at Rs. 12,900 through the Apple India website and the Apple Store app.

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Further reading: AirTag 2, Apple AirTag 2, Apple AirTag, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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