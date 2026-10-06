Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max last month at its 'Surprise and Shine' event. Shortly after the handsets went on sale in India and other global markets, users have reported discolouration issues on some units. Several users on social media platforms have shared images of the affected iPhone 18 Pro units. The issue seems to have affected the Burgundy Red colour variant of the iPhone 18 Pro.

Some iPhone 18 Pro Units Seeing Discolouration Issue

As per user posts on Reddit and X, the Burgundy Red colour variant of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Pro Max is shifting toward a lighter and faded shade. A few users have shared images of affected units online, and they seem to have a slightly pinkish shade in the rear camera module compared with the surrounding camera housing.

Another user claims that the Black colour variant of the iPhone 18 Pro models has a discolouration issue. User reports suggest that the colour change initially appears around the camera lenses for the affected devices before spreading across the aluminium chassis.

Some users say exposure to ultraviolet light could be the reason for colour changes. Some affected users claim to have noticed the discolouration after their phones had spent time outdoors. Many users say that using a protective case and wiping down the device minimise the issue.

Apple is yet to acknowledge the issue. Last year, the company faced similar criticism following the launch of the Cosmic Orange colour variant of iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. A few models in the Deep Blue finish were also said to have been affected.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max start at Rs. 1,64,900 and 1,79,900, respectively, in India for the base variant with 256GB storage. The Pro model has a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display. The duo runs on the A20 Pro processor and has a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel Fusion primary camera with variable aperture.

Apple has packed an in-house C2 modem in the iPhone 18 Pro duo. They feature an 18-megapixel selfie shooter.