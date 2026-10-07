Samsung Galaxy F70 5G could be one of Samsung's upcoming smartphones for the Indian market, with two recent listings offering clues about its development. The handset has appeared on Google's Play Console Supported Devices List as well as India's Bureau of Indian Standards database. Its Google listing uses the codename a17x, which is also associated with the Galaxy A17 5G. This has raised the possibility that Samsung could use the F70 branding for a version of the existing A-series smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Listed on Google Play Console, BIS Database

The Tech Outlook spotted the Galaxy F70 5G on Google's Supported Devices List, where it appears with the model number SM-E176E and the codename a17x. That codename is also used by the Galaxy A17 5G, which is what has led to speculation that Samsung could be preparing an F-series version of the same phone. The listing itself does not reveal any specifications, so there is no way to say yet whether the Galaxy F70 5G will actually share the A17 5G's hardware.

The Galaxy A17 5G, for reference, arrived in India in August 2025 with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Exynos 1330 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Samsung also equipped it with a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 13-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android 15 out of the box with One UI on top. The Galaxy F70 5G may launch in the country with similar features.

The Galaxy F70 5G has also reportedly received BIS certification in India, suggesting that Samsung may soon launch the purported handset in the country.

Samsung already has two phones under the F70 series. The Galaxy F70e 5G was launched in February this year, followed by the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in August.