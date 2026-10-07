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Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Spotted on Google Play Console With Galaxy A17 5G Codename, BIS Database

Samsung already has two phones under the F70 series including the Galaxy F70e 5G and the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 October 2026 17:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Spotted on Google Play Console With Galaxy A17 5G Codename, BIS Database

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G may be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A17 5G (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 5G has appeared on Google's device list
  • Samsung has not revealed its specifications yet
  • The phone has reportedly received BIS certification in India
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Samsung Galaxy F70 5G could be one of Samsung's upcoming smartphones for the Indian market, with two recent listings offering clues about its development. The handset has appeared on Google's Play Console Supported Devices List as well as India's Bureau of Indian Standards database. Its Google listing uses the codename a17x, which is also associated with the Galaxy A17 5G. This has raised the possibility that Samsung could use the F70 branding for a version of the existing A-series smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Listed on Google Play Console, BIS Database

The Tech Outlook spotted the Galaxy F70 5G on Google's Supported Devices List, where it appears with the model number SM-E176E and the codename a17x. That codename is also used by the Galaxy A17 5G, which is what has led to speculation that Samsung could be preparing an F-series version of the same phone. The listing itself does not reveal any specifications, so there is no way to say yet whether the Galaxy F70 5G will actually share the A17 5G's hardware.

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The Galaxy A17 5G, for reference, arrived in India in August 2025 with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Exynos 1330 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Samsung also equipped it with a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 13-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android 15 out of the box with One UI on top. The Galaxy F70 5G may launch in the country with similar features.

The Galaxy F70 5G has also reportedly received BIS certification in India, suggesting that Samsung may soon launch the purported handset in the country.

Samsung already has two phones under the F70 series. The Galaxy F70e 5G was launched in February this year, followed by the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in August.

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F70 5G, Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G, Galaxy F70 series, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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