Reliance Jio announced new International Subscriber Dialing (ISD) recharge plans for 21 countries on Friday. The telecom service provider introduced new minute packs that offer dedicated on-call minutes on every recharge. The new ISD recharge plans start at Rs. 39 and go up to Rs. 99. These plans are available for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers. Besides the new packs, the company has also revised the rates for the pay-as-you-go packs for several key international locations. The revised rates and the new minute packs are now available for all users.

Reliance Jio Introduces New ISD Plans

In a press release, the company detailed the new ISD minute packs. Minute packs essentially offer subscribers a specific number of on-call minutes without any additional benefits. These are different from pay-as-you-go recharge plans, where users have to purchase a pack to get a special rate for ISD calls and no minute-based restrictions. These plans are generally useful for those who only make short calls internationally and do not want to spend a lot on them.

Reliance Jio's new ISD packs

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

The new Reliance Jio minute packs start at Rs. 39. It is available for international calls made to the US and Canada. The pack offers 30 minutes of on-call time. The Bangladesh-specific minute pack costs Rs.49 and offers 20 minutes of calling. To make calls in Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, subscribers will have to pay Rs. 49 for 15 minutes of call time.

Further, the minute pack for Australia and New Zealand is priced at Rs. 69 for 15 minutes of on-call time. Next, to make calls in the UK, Germany, France, and Spain, subscribers will need to purchase the Rs. 79 recharge plan, which offers 10 minutes of calling. Rs. 89 recharge pack covers China, Japan, and Bhutan and offers 15 minutes of call time. Finally, to make calls in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, and Bahrain, users will have to spend Rs. 99, which in turn offers 10 minutes of on-call time.

These targeted recharge plans are aimed at helping users only pay for the region they want to stay connected with. These hybrid plans are available for all Jio prepaid and postpaid mobile subscribers. Also, there is no limit to the number of times a user can recharge their number with a plan. All of the packs are valid for seven days from the day of recharge.