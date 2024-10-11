Technology News
Reliance Jio Introduces New ISD Minute Pack Recharge Plans Starting at Rs. 39

Reliance Jio’s new ISD plans offer country-specific minute packs for 21 international destinations at a discounted rate.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 October 2024 13:37 IST
Reliance Jio Introduces New ISD Minute Pack Recharge Plans Starting at Rs. 39

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has also revised the pay-as-you-go rates for multiple international locations

Highlights
  • Jio is offering 30 minutes of call time to USA and Canada at Rs. 39
  • These plans are available to both prepaid and postpaid users
  • Reliance Jio is offering a seven-day validity period on all plans
Reliance Jio announced new International Subscriber Dialing (ISD) recharge plans for 21 countries on Friday. The telecom service provider introduced new minute packs that offer dedicated on-call minutes on every recharge. The new ISD recharge plans start at Rs. 39 and go up to Rs. 99. These plans are available for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers. Besides the new packs, the company has also revised the rates for the pay-as-you-go packs for several key international locations. The revised rates and the new minute packs are now available for all users.

Reliance Jio Introduces New ISD Plans

In a press release, the company detailed the new ISD minute packs. Minute packs essentially offer subscribers a specific number of on-call minutes without any additional benefits. These are different from pay-as-you-go recharge plans, where users have to purchase a pack to get a special rate for ISD calls and no minute-based restrictions. These plans are generally useful for those who only make short calls internationally and do not want to spend a lot on them.

jio isd packs Reliance Jio new ISD packs

Reliance Jio's new ISD packs
Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

 

The new Reliance Jio minute packs start at Rs. 39. It is available for international calls made to the US and Canada. The pack offers 30 minutes of on-call time. The Bangladesh-specific minute pack costs Rs.49 and offers 20 minutes of calling. To make calls in Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, subscribers will have to pay Rs. 49 for 15 minutes of call time.

Further, the minute pack for Australia and New Zealand is priced at Rs. 69 for 15 minutes of on-call time. Next, to make calls in the UK, Germany, France, and Spain, subscribers will need to purchase the Rs. 79 recharge plan, which offers 10 minutes of calling. Rs. 89 recharge pack covers China, Japan, and Bhutan and offers 15 minutes of call time. Finally, to make calls in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, and Bahrain, users will have to spend Rs. 99, which in turn offers 10 minutes of on-call time.

These targeted recharge plans are aimed at helping users only pay for the region they want to stay connected with. These hybrid plans are available for all Jio prepaid and postpaid mobile subscribers. Also, there is no limit to the number of times a user can recharge their number with a plan. All of the packs are valid for seven days from the day of recharge.

Comments

Reliance Jio, Jio Recharge Plans, Jio ISD Plans, Reliance Jio ISD Plans
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Brazil Suggests Reform to Tighten Antitrust Regulation for Big Techs

Comment
