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Google Pixel 11 Price in India: Your Complete Guide to the New Pixel 11 Series

From pricing to launch offers, here is your complete guide to the new Google Pixel 11 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 August 2026 21:58 IST
Google Pixel 11 Price in India: Your Complete Guide to the New Pixel 11 Series

Photo Credit: Google

All of the models in the Pixel 10 series are powered by the Tensor G6 chipset

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Highlights
  • All Pixel 11 models feature the new Tensor G6 chipset
  • The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is the most expensive model at Rs. 1,86,999
  • Sales for the new Google smartphones begin on August 20
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The Google Pixel 11 series is here. Google's latest flagship smartphone lineup comprises four models — Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and the company's new foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. All of the Pixel 11 models are powered by Google's Tensor G6 chipset and run Android 17. Along with the global markets, all of the latest handsets will also be making their way to India, with sales beginning August 20. Even though it has received a price hike, the Google Pixel 11 is the most affordable model in the lineup, while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold once again becomes the most expensive Pixel on sale this year.

So, if you've been waiting for the company's latest handsets to debut before going ahead with the purchase, here is your complete guide to the new Pixel 11 series.

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Google Pixel 11 Series Price in India

The Google Pixel 11 is the most affordable model in the new lineup, with the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 89,999. Its 12GB + 512GB configuration costs Rs. 1,04,999. It is available in Pistachio, Hibiscus, Frost, and Obsidian colour options.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,34,999. The Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at Rs. 1,34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. The 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,49,999.

Both the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL are sold in Canyon, Fog, Olive, and Obsidian colourways.

Finally, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold has been launched in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration and in a single Olive colourway, priced at Rs. 1,86,999. This not only makes it the most expensive smartphone in the Pixel 11 lineup, but also the most expensive Pixel Fold in India to date.

Model Starting Variant Price in India
Google Pixel 11 12GB + 256GB Rs. 89,999
Google Pixel 11 Pro 12GB + 256GB Rs. 1,19,999
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL 12GB + 256GB Rs. 1,34,999
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold 16GB + 512GB Rs. 1,86,999

Google Pixel 11 Series Offers

Google is offering launch benefits across the Pixel 11 lineup. Pixel 11 Pro or Pixel 11 Pro XL buyers can get an instant cashback of Rs. 10,000 on eligible cards, along with a Rs. 9,000 exchange bonus when trading in an eligible device.

For the vanilla Pixel 11, Google is offering Rs. 7,000 instant cashback on eligible cards, or a Rs. 9,000 exchange bonus when exchanging an eligible device.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold gets the same Rs. 10,000 instant cashback available on eligible cards as the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL models, along with a Rs. 9,000 exchange bonus on exchanging an eligible device. The offers are valid till August 31.

Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI offers if they do not wish to pay the full price of the Pixel device upfront. However, please note that the aforementioned offers are only valid for purchases made through the Google Store.

Google Pixel 11 Series: Which One Should You Buy?

With a price of Rs. 89,999, the vanilla Google Pixel 11 is the starting point for Google's new flagship range in India. The handset should appeal to buyers who want to experience all that Pixel has to offer without moving into the pricing territory of the Pro models.

The Pixel 11 Pro, meanwhile, brings a higher-resolution display, a new HiLight feature, and more advanced cameras — with all of it packed in a smaller form factor. The Pixel 11 Pro XL, on the other hand, is aimed at those who prefer a larger display and battery.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold, meanwhile, is in a category of its own. At a price tag of Rs. 1,86,999 for the sole variant, it is significantly more expensive than the non-foldable Pixel models. However, with it, you get the flexibility of a foldable display and a higher storage configuration.

Google Pixel 11

Google Pixel 11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4985mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 11 Pro

Google Pixel 11 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4850mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1280x2856 pixels
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5115mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2342 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4,806mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2,076x2,152 pixels
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Further reading: Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Made by Google, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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