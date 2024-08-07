Google TV Streamer (4K) was launched on Tuesday. The device replaces 2020's Chromecast with Google TV (4K) as the company's latest smart home entertainment solution. It comes loaded with features such as support for media streaming in 4K resolution, 32GB of onboard storage, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. It also features a major redesign, with Google ditching the dongle-like form factor of its previous Chromecast streaming devices in the past and instead opting for a sleeker look.

Google TV Streamer (4K) Price

Google TV Streamer (4K) is priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,390). It can be preordered from the official Google website in the US and a few other regions. The device is available in two colourways: Hazel and Porcelain. India availability hasn't been confirmed yet.

Google TV Streamer (4K) Specifications

The Google TV Streamer (4K) supports streaming at up to 4K HDR at 60 frames per second (fps). It supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and HLG video formats, and Dolby Atmos audio. As per the company, it measures 6.4x3.0x1.0 in terms of dimensions and weighs around 162g. It now has a set-top box-like form factor that can be placed flat on a desk instead of the older dongle like design.

Google's TV Streamer runs on Android TV OS and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It can run TV streaming apps like YouTube, Netflix, Apple TV+ and more, providing access to over 700,000+ movies and shows. Google says the TV Streamer (4K) leverages the company's Gemini large language model (LLM) to get summaries, reviews and season-by-season breakdowns of media. It also uses Google AI to provide content suggestions based on the user's viewing preferences.

Furthermore, its ambient mode can be toggled which can display the user's cherished images sourced from Google Photos on the TV screen. Meanwhile, its generative AI capabilities can generate a screensaver with voice prompts via the new remote.

In terms of connectivity, the Google TV Streamer (4K) comes with USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and Ethernet ports. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.