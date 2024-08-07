Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Continues to See Losses, Majority Altcoins Recover After Experiencing Slump

Bitcoin on Wednesday, August 7 reflected a loss of 3.25 percent to trade at $57,261 (roughly Rs. 48 lakh) on international exchanges like CoinMarketCap.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2024 12:13 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Continues to See Losses, Majority Altcoins Recover After Experiencing Slump

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

The overall crypto market cap, as of Wednesday, stands at $2.02 trillion

Highlights
  • Chainlink, Leo saw gains
  • Shiba Inu, Polkadot saw profits
  • Dogecoin, USD Coin saw losses
Advertisement

The ongoing turmoil in Japan's stock market coupled with geopolitical tensions erupting in multiple parts of the world is keeping the crypto sector low on profits. Bitcoin on Wednesday, August 7 reflected a loss of 3.25 percent to trade at $57,261 (roughly Rs. 48 lakh) on international exchanges like CoinMarketCap. Even on Indian exchanges, Bitcoin incurred losses. On CoinDCX for instance, the asset is trading at $61,733 (roughly Rs. 5.18 lakh) after seeing a dip of 1.54 percent. Crypto analysts predict that as more whales buy the dip, BTC price could see a spike.

“Bitcoin dominance has notably increased and is now over 57 percent, a level not seen since 2021. During the market correction earlier this week, Bitcoin whales accumulated nearly 30,000 BTC valued at $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 1,34,294 crore). The crypto market is showing signs of recovery and this momentum is driven by increased whale activity and substantial institutional inflow,” Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus told Gadgets360.

Ether managed to bag profits as opposed to Bitcoin on Wednesday as per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets360. Ether recorded a profit of 4.37 percent on Wednesday, bumping its trading value to $2,415 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh) on both, national as well as international exchanges.

“ETH was trading in red over the past seven days in the ‘Lower High Lower Low' pattern. On August 5, ETH fell to its eight-month low price point, just above $2,100 (roughly Rs. 1.76 lakh). This drop was driven by ETH transfers by jump trading, escalating geopolitical tensions, and concerns about the global economy, triggering a broader market correction,” the ZebPay trade desk told Gadgets360. “The plunge in Ether's price has also been accompanied by a decrease in network activity, with the number of new and active addresses declining as well.”

Cryptocurrencies that followed BTC on the loss-making side of the crypto chart on Wednesday include Binance Coin, USD Coin, Dogecoin Iota, Augur, and Circuits of Value.

Meanwhile, several cryptocurrencies trailed behind ETH with profits on Wednesday. These include Tether, Solana, Ripple, Cardano, Tron, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, and Polkadot.

With the market being volatile for now, analysts have sounded an alert to the trader community.

“The low trading volumes and a bearish market indicate cautious investor sentiment. While retail investors offloaded their BTC holdings during the recent crash, whales accumulated more. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 49 suggests selling pressure may soon increase,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

The overall crypto market cap, as of Wednesday, stands at $2.02 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,69,54,233 crore) after clocking a gain of 2.65 percent in the last 24 hours, showed CoinMarketCap.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 With 2.8K Dual-Layer OLED Display Debuts Alongside MatePad Air: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Continues to See Losses, Majority Altcoins Recover After Experiencing Slump
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tata Curvv EV Launched in India With Level 2 ADAS Capabilities
  2. Vivo V40 Series With Zeiss Tuned Cameras, 5,500mAh Battery Debuts in India
  3. Huawei Watch Fit 2 With Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Vivo V40 Pro First Impressions
  5. CoinDCX Introduces Rs. 50 Crore Fund to Safeguard Investors: Details
  6. Google Launches TV Streamer (4K) With Gemini AI Capabilities
#Latest Stories
  1. CrowdStrike Conducts External Review to Better Understand What Triggered the Global Outage
  2. Microsoft Announces First Wave of Xbox Game Pass August Tiles, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Confirmed
  3. Tata Curvv EV With Level 2 ADAS Capabilities, 585KM Claimed Range Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. CoinDCX Announces Rs. 50 Crore Investor Protection Fund Following WazirX Hack
  5. Realme's 300W Fast-Charging Technology Tipped to Be Revealed Alongside Realme GT 7 Pro
  6. Realme 13+ 5G Design, Key Specifications Leaked Via TENAA Website Listing
  7. ChatGPT App for macOS Gets New Update, Enables Multitasking via Companion Window
  8. Android 14 August Security Patch Rolled Out for Supported Pixel Smartphones: What’s New
  9. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is Coming to PS4 and Xbox One in September
  10. Google Integrating Gemini AI Capabilities Into Nest Cameras and Google Home Experiences
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »