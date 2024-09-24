Technology News
Google TV Devices Updated With Smart Home Hub, AI-Powered Sports Page and Content Overviews

Google TV Freeplay has been updated with a channel guide, with genre and topics to help users quickly find a show on free channels.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 11:52 IST
Photo Credit: Google

All of these features will also be available on the recently launched Google TV Streamer

Photo Credit: Google

All of these features will also be available on the recently launched Google TV Streamer

  • Ambient screensaver will now let users add AI-generated designs
  • The new home panel in Google TV supports doorbell notifications
  • The AI sports page will offer personalised recommendations
Google TV — the company's TV interface that runs on top of the Android TV operating system —has been updated with several new features on supported devices that include the recently launched Google TV Streamer. The update comes just days after the Mountain View-based tech giant rolled out the security update for Chromecast with Google TV. With this, Google TV users will see a new home panel that acts as the central hub for all the compatible smart home appliances. Additionally, the tech giant is also says it is using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the sports page and content overviews.

Google TV Gets a New Update

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new features with the latest Google TV update on Monday. These features are currently being rolled out and are expected to be available to all users within the next few days.

Users will get a new home panel on their Google TV interface, with the latest update. This will act as the central hub for compatible smart home devices such as lights, thermostats, cameras, and more. Users can control all the devices either through the remote or via voice using Google Assistant. Additionally, users can also see doorbell notifications on the smart TV allowing users to see who is visiting without getting up from the couch.

Ambient screensaver, the wallpapers that appear when the TV screen is left idle, is also getting an upgrade. Users will now be able to create AI-generated designs and set them as screensaver. Users can go through a series of suggested prompts or type a prompt to let the AI create a unique artwork. Alternatively, users can ask Google Assistant to pick their favourite memories from Google Photos and display them instead.

The new update also integrates AI capabilities in different ways. The For You tab will now showcase all the sports content in a single space dubbed sports page. Using AI, Google TV will make it easier to find live and upcoming games, find sports commentary, or browse through YouTube highlights. Users can also get personalised recommendations based on their viewing history.

Additionally, the tech giant is using Gemini to offer improved overviews of popular movies and shows. These new overviews come with full summaries, audience reviews, as well as season-by-season breakdowns to help users decide whether they would like the content or not.

Last year, Google TV rolled out free built-in channels allowing users to watch regionally available channels without requiring any downloads or subscription. The feature was dubbed Google TV Freeplay, and now it is being upgraded with a channel guide. With this, users can browse the daily telecast schedule by genre and topic and find their favourite shows.

