Technology News
loading

Samsung, Google Team Up to Offer Support for Each Other's Smart Home Ecosystems With Matter Bridge

Support across Samsung and Google's ecosystems will allow customers to buy the smart devices they want instead of picking one from the same smart home ecosystem.

By Gadgets 360 with Inputs from ANI |  Updated: 14 October 2022 11:24 IST
Samsung, Google Team Up to Offer Support for Each Other's Smart Home Ecosystems With Matter Bridge

Photo Credit: Google

Devices set up in Google Home will also appear in the SmartThings app and vice versa

Highlights
  • Matter protocol aimed at making it easier to control mix of devices
  • Devices that support Matter protocol will be compatible
  • Amazon, Ikea, LG, more offer support for Matter protocol

Samsung and Google have announced that they will offer support for each other's smart home ecosystems, the South Korean company announced on Thursday. Over the years, even though smart devices have gained traction, there exist compatibility issues between brands that ultimately cause headaches for users. The Matter protocol is aimed at making it easier to control a smart home that has a mix of devices from different makers, and a major step forward towards that goal has now been announced.

In order to resolve compatibility problems, Samsung and Google have agreed to build a bridge between SmartThings and Google Home devices, according to an announcement by Samsung on Thursday. The bridge is built on Matter's multi-admin feature, which allows different apps to connect to one or more devices and control them.

This means that a device set up in Google Home will also appear in the SmartThings app and vice versa, so users no longer have to remember which app controls the lights and which controls the smart speakers, as per a report by GSMArena.

This will also free users up to buy the smart device they want rather than looking for one that uses the same app/ecosystem as the rest of their smart home.

As long as a device supports the Matter protocol, users will be able to control and automate it with either Samsung's SmartThings or Google's Home, whichever app they prefer. Google and Samsung are not the only supporters of Matter as the list includes Amazon, Ikea, LG, Midea, Tuya and several others, as per the report.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Google, Google Home, SmartThings
Snap Employee Data Exposed Following Data Breach at Document Firm Elevate: All Details
Bitcoin Fails to Touch $20,000 Mark, Many Altcoins See Dips Ahead of Weekend

Related Stories

Samsung, Google Team Up to Offer Support for Each Other's Smart Home Ecosystems With Matter Bridge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. TikTok Not Liable for Death of Girl in 'Blackout Challenge', US Court Says
  3. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.