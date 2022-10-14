Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Fails to Touch $20,000 Mark, Many Altcoins See Dips Ahead of Weekend

On Binance and Coinbase also, BTC garnered similar miniscule gains to maintain its value around $19,818 (roughly Rs. 16.30 lakh).

Written by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 October 2022 11:46 IST
Bitcoin Fails to Touch $20,000 Mark, Many Altcoins See Dips Ahead of Weekend

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The global crypto market currently stands at the valuation of $942 billion

Highlights
  • Solana, Polkadot saw losses
  • Wrapped Bitcoin saw gains
  • Shiba Inu saw profits

As October steps into its second weekend, the crypto market showed signs of volatility that remained prevalent throughout the week. Bitcoin opened with a minor gain of 1.88 percent on Friday, October 14. As per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360, BTC stuck to its months-old price point of $19,437 (roughly Rs. 15.90 lakh), failing to crawl over the $20,000 mark (roughly Rs. 16.46 lakh). On Binance and Coinbase, BTC garnered similar miniscule gains to maintain its value around $19,818 (roughly Rs. 16.30 lakh).

Ether, in the backdrop of daily market fluctuations, opened with losses on Friday. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, ETH is trading at $1,294 (roughly Rs. 1.06 lakh) with a value dip of 0.15 percent.

With the top two cryptocurrencies having varied in their market movements, other altcoins were automatically divided into two groups — the ones that follow BTC's trajectory and the ones that slipped down the ladder with ETH.

Polygon, Shiba Inu, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Cosmos, Stellar, and Monero lined up with profits behind BTC.

On the other side, Tether, Binance USD, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot saw losses.

“The overall market cap plunged below $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 82,34,055 crore). BTC remained more resilient than ETH and other altcoins. BTC is down ~2 percent and trading just under $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh). The top 20 tokens are trading in the red with Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Binance Coin (BNB) slipping over 10 percent during the week,” the research team at Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber told Gadgets 360.

With a 3.08 percent rise over the last 24 hours, the global crypto market currently stands at the valuation of $942 billion (roughly Rs. 77,56,462 crore).

There are several factors that have dented the crypto markets in recent days. The inflation for US in September stood at 8.2 percent, a notch higher than street estimates of 8.1 percent, but lower than 8.3 percent in August. The Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation that excludes food and energy prices touched a 40-year high at 6.6 percent.

Meanwhile, Wall Street tumbled amidst fears of another possible Fed rate hike, but soon recouped the losses, on the hopes of bottoming out. Despite these ups and downs, crypto assets continue to stir interest among investors on a daily basis.

“CRE8, an Indian Rupee denominated Virtual Digital Asset (crypto) index was down 1.91 percent in the past seven days. BTC, ETH, BNB, Ripple (XRP), and ADA emerged as the top eight most traded coins among investors trading crypto assets in Indian Rupees. The Index value stood at Rs. 2627.48 at 8 AM, October 14, 2022,” the CoinSwitch team noted.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Polygon, Shiba Inu, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Cosmos, Monero, Stellar, Tether, Binance USD, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Samsung, Google Team Up to Offer Support for Each Other's Smart Home Ecosystems With Matter Bridge
Meta Working to Speed Up the Metaverse: Why Success Is Far From Certain for the Social Media Giant

Related Stories

Bitcoin Fails to Touch $20,000 Mark, Many Altcoins See Dips Ahead of Weekend
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Tech Ambitions: MoS IT
  3. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  7. How to Switch From Vi (Vodafone Idea) Postpaid to Prepaid
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.