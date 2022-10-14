Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snap Employee Data Exposed Following Data Breach at Document Firm Elevate: All Details

Snap Employee Data Exposed Following Data Breach at Document Firm Elevate: All Details

A former Snap employee was informed that their name, address, employment history and compensation information may have been among the affected files.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs From Reuters |  Updated: 14 October 2022 11:11 IST
Snap Employee Data Exposed Following Data Breach at Document Firm Elevate: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Snap confirmed only that an unspecified outside vendor experienced a data breach

Highlights
  • Snap has reportedly terminated its relationship with Elevate
  • The company claims that Snapchat accounts were not affected
  • Snap said it had notified the people affected

Ephemeral messaging app Snap had employee data exposed by a breach at a third-party document analysis firm, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

Snap said it had been told by document analysis company Elevate that an unauthorized party had accessed some of Elevate's computer systems in March 2022, according to a September 13 letter to a former employee. That employee was told that their name, address, employment history, and compensation information may have been among the affected files.

The letter said Snap was terminating its relationship with Elevate, which also provides services to law firms, according to its website.

A Snap spokesperson confirmed only that an unspecified outside vendor experienced a data breach that "exposed personal information of some of our current and former team members," adding that no Snapchat users were affected.

Snap said it had notified the people affected and would not use the vendor for similar services in the future.

A spokesperson for Elevate declined to comment.

Reuters was not immediately able to determine who else received the letter or how many other employees or former employees may have been affected by the breach.

Last month, the company rolled out Snapchat for Web for all users globally, months after the feature was announced in July. It was initially rolled out to paid subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, and includes messaging features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply, along with Lenses.

Previously, Snapchat introduced a Dual Camera feature to allow Snapchat users to capture two perspectives at the same time. Users who are running on recent versions of the app on iOS and Android phones can use both the front and back cameras at the same time to capture photos and videos. It features four layouts and Snapchat users can use creative tools such as music, stickers, and lenses to make content, according to the company.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snap, Snapchat
Honor X40 GT With 144Hz Refresh Rate Display, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Snap Employee Data Exposed Following Data Breach at Document Firm Elevate: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Tech Ambitions: MoS IT
  3. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  7. How to Switch From Vi (Vodafone Idea) Postpaid to Prepaid
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.