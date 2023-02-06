Technology News

Facebook Parent Meta Can Be Sued for Inhumane Working Conditions, Rules Kenyan Court

Meta has faced scrutiny over working conditions of content moderators for working on hateful posts with little regard to their well-being.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 6 February 2023 19:22 IST
Facebook Parent Meta Can Be Sued for Inhumane Working Conditions, Rules Kenyan Court

Facebook was sued by Rohingya refugees in late 2021 for failing to stem hate speech directed against them

Highlights
  • Meta sought to have the case struck down
  • The judge said the companies were "proper parties" in the case
  • Rohingya refugees sued Facebook for $150 billion

A Kenyan court on Monday rejected a bid by Facebook's parent company Meta to stop a case accusing it of exploitation and poor working conditions.

The suit was filed by a former content moderator at Sama, a company contracted by Meta to review Facebook posts, and alleges that workers in Kenya were subjected to inhumane conditions, including forced labour, irregular pay and no right to unionise.

Meta sought to have the case struck down, arguing that the local employment and labour relations court had no jurisdiction over it because it is neither based in nor trades in Kenya.

But High Court judge Jacob Gakeri on Monday dismissed the request. 

"My finding is that (the) second and third respondent shall not be struck from the proceeding," Gakeri said, referring to Meta Platforms and Meta Platforms Ireland. 

The judge said the companies were "proper parties" in the case, with the court now due to meet on March 8 to discuss how it will proceed to a hearing.

Meta could not be immediately reached for comment. 

British-based legal activist firm Foxglove, which is supporting the case, said it was "extremely pleased" with the ruling. 

"We think it's right that this trial be heard in Kenya, where the abuses happened," Foxglove director Cori Crider said in a statement. 

Amnesty International Kenya also welcomed the decision, saying it was "a significant step that ensures the authority of Kenyan courts to protect and enforce fundamental human rights."

Meta has faced scrutiny over the working conditions of content moderators who say they spend hours focused on hateful, disturbing posts with little regard given to their well-being.

The company is facing another lawsuit in Kenya filed by two individuals and a rights group accusing the tech behemoth of responding inadequately to hateful content on its platform, especially in relation to the war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.

The petitioners are asking the court for the establishment of a KES 200 billion (nearly Rs. 13,250 crore) compensation fund for victims of hate and violence incited on Facebook.

In late 2021, Rohingya refugees sued Facebook for $150 billion (nearly Rs. 12,400 crore), claiming the social network failed to stem hate speech directed against them.

The Rohingya, a mainly Muslim minority, were driven from Myanmar in 2017 into neighbouring Bangladesh by security forces in a crackdown now subject to a UN genocide investigation.

AFP is involved in a partnership with Meta providing fact-checking services in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Kenya
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Second Playable Demo Release Date Set for February 24
Featured video of the day
A Sneak Peek at Asus and Samsung's 2023 Laptops

Related Stories

Facebook Parent Meta Can Be Sued for Inhumane Working Conditions, Rules Kenyan Court
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Brings 5G to Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur: All Details
  2. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus Support
  3. Poco X5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch
  5. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  7. OnePlus 11R Will Feature The Same Main Camera as OnePlus 11
  8. Oppo Find N2 Flip Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  9. Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Lawmakers Plan to Finalise Draft AI Rules by March Amid Concerns About ChatGPT
  2. Nissan to Buy Up to 15 Percent Stake in Renault's Electric Vehicle Unit
  3. Tecno Phantom V Fold Launch Date Confirmed During MWC 2023, to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ So
  4. Facebook Parent Meta Can Be Sued for Inhumane Working Conditions, Rules Kenyan Court
  5. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Second Playable Demo Release Date Set for February 24
  6. Metaverse Crimes Catches Interpol’s Attention, Here’s What We Know
  7. Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  8. Poco X4 GT Receives Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: Report
  9. Goa Using Self-Driving Robot, AI-Powered Monitoring System as Lifeguards on Its Beaches
  10. Poco X5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.