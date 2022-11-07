Technology News
Gigi Hadid Deletes Twitter Account After Elon Musk Takeover, Calls It a Place of 'Hate'

Gigi Hadid shared a tweet by Twitter's former Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh after she was laid off by the firm.

By ANI |  Updated: 7 November 2022 17:15 IST
Gigi Hadid Deletes Twitter Account After Elon Musk Takeover, Calls It a Place of 'Hate'

Photo Credit: Instagram/ Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid apologised to her fans for deactivating her Twitter account

Highlights
  • Gigi Hadid critisised Musk for his leadership
  • The model noted that Twitter is becoming a cesspool of hate and bigotry
  • Elon Musk fired 50 percent of Twitter's workforce last week

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is no more on Twitter, all thanks to Elon Musk, the new boss of the microblogging site.

Taking to Instagram, Gigi announced that she has deactivated her Twitter account amid the mass layoffs, including the human rights team, Page Six reported.

Criticising Musk over his leadership, Gigi wrote, "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part (sic) of."

She also apologised to her fans for deactivating her Twitter account.

"Only sorry to the fans, who I have loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can't say "I can't stay it's a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm," she concluded.

Alongside her statement, she posted Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh's tweet about being laid off from the tech giant.

gigi hadid instagram inline gigi hadid

Gigi Hadid's story explained her decision to leave Twitter on Instagram
Photo Credit: Instagram/ @gigihadid

 

Last week, Musk fired hundreds of employees after taking control of Twitter.

Defending his decision to fire employees, Musk said that it was needed as Twitter was losing more than $4 million (roughly Rs. 32,755 crore) per day. "Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 percent more than legally required," Musk tweeted.

On Saturday, Twitter also began rolling out the paid subscription system where the users will have to pay $8 (roughly Rs. 655) for the blue tick.

Further reading: Gigi Hadid, Twitter, Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Renders Hint at Flat Display, S22 Ultra Camera Design
Gigi Hadid Deletes Twitter Account After Elon Musk Takeover, Calls It a Place of 'Hate'
